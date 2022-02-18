Fight Against Environmental Degradation Prevails

By Philippine Misereor Partnership Inc. (PMPI)

Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed. ― Mahatma Gandhi

To our dear kailyans, kabagis, kakabsats, fellow Zambaleños, after 11 months of meticulous protests, intensified by a grueling and excruciating 29-day on-site human blockade protest by the brave fisherfolks, against the construction of an unauthorized jetty port, in order to ensure the protection of the Alusiis River and the coastal areas, our fight for justice prevailed. The voice of the once voiceless reverberated and was heard by the people. Today, we celebrate a huge step forward, an initial victory in our fight against environmental degradation.

The Save Zambales Kalikasan Movement (SKZM) welcomes the resolution issued by DENR EMB Region III Director Wilson Trajeco pertaining to the Notice of Violation against AGN Trading. In particular, it ordered the following: (a) amendment of its ECC for its causeway project to include the access road which is a component of the project; (b) a cease and desist order (CDO) from further construction relative to the causeway project until such time that the Company’s application for ECC amendment is approved with the observance of due process which includes an Environmental Impact Study (EIS) and people’s consultations, other permits or clearances from pertinent government agencies has been secured; (c) pay the fine/penalty amounting to Php 50,000.00 within 30 days.

We thank the DENR-EMB Region III for their fastidiousness in their investigation wherein they concluded that indeed, there was an access road built on and in the Alusiis River which was never approved as part of the ECC issued to the company. While the DENR EMB Region III does not see this as a violation of the Water Code of the Philippines which would have put AGN Trading criminally liable by converting and cultivating a river into an access road for the Jetty port, the DENR-EMB III sternly warns the company that failure to comply with all the conditions of the CDO Save Zambales Kalikasan Movement would mean a revocation of the ECC and filing of criminal charges under the laws of the land.

We hope that this victory will further strengthen the DENR’s resolve and commitment to listen to the voice of the voiceless, launch more campaigns to protect the environment more aggressively and passionately. SKZM hopes that this will be the start of a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to prioritizing environmental protection and sustainable development.

The Philippines Misereor Partnership, Inc. (PMPI), through Yolanda Esguerra, National Coordinator, the recent decision to halt the project and penalize AGN Trading is a reminder that communities must remain vigilant and steadfast against any environmentally destructive projects that will alter the pristine local environment. She said, “What transpired in Zambales is but a shameful practice of irresponsible business that was tolerated by DENR Regional Office for Region 3, and which acted on the complaint only when concerned fisherfolks, local businesses – bangus fry and resort owners, and local environmental defenders joined hands to stop AGN Trading’s project.

PMPI reminds the DENR and AGN Trading that such a project is possible only

because nature is treated as a mere resource for extraction disregarding all life

forms residing and depending of the river ecosystem. The recent pastoral letter of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines calls us all to respect the rights of nature. It reminds us that Ecological Conversion towards common the good of people and nature is a must if we want to alter the deteriorating state of our environment and prevent harmful climate changes.

We hope that this victory will enlighten the Local Government Officials namely San Felipe Mayor Leo John Farrales, San Narciso Mayor William Lim, the Sangguniang Bayan of San Felipe and Punong Baranggay Marlita Santos that leadership is not about telling people what to do but working together and planning with the vulnerable and powerless as well as the informed constituents. The greater good must prevail over economic profits for a few.

Expertise in projects that are critical to the environment should not be left on their decision-making powers but must be critically done with due process under law, correct scientific scoping and studies and most of all, with the consent of the people.

We hope that this victory will expose the truth backed by law and science that a project such as a Jetty port to export Lahar and Blacksand should never be allowed in an ecosystem that has sustainable and economically-viable industries such as eco-tourism and agriculture which employs local people, uplifts poverty, utilizes natural resources properly and drives the local economy progressively.

A jetty port project in our ecosystem will destroy the breeding ground of wild Bangus Fry, a multi-million peso enterprise in our towns and a major supplier for the bangus industry in Region III. In the same way, our Pawican Conservation will perish, our beach forest which is now home to our resident Eagles and multitudes of bird species will be immeasurably disturbed.

A jetty port for lahar and black sand export has no place in our lovely landscape with a turquoise beach, inviting coral reefs, topnotch surfing area, sparklingly flowing and productive rivers and watershed, ample and gorgeous beach forest protected by breezy and clean air relished by locals and tourists.

This utterly stunning landscape is a gift from God, protected and made productive by our fisherfolks, resort owners, surfers and other tourism industry workers and suppliers.

A jetty port to export extracted lahar from Zambales to other parts of the world would mean a demise of our fisherfolks who rely on the rivers and the sea for their livelihood, education and well-being. A jetty port to export extracted lahar will vanish a sector that provides food for everyone. A fish that is killed because of the loss of its sanctuary is equivalent to a human life lost on earth.

We are optimistic that his victory will lead to the eventual and inevitable scrapping of the Jetty port for extracted lahar export. We have proven that a people united for the greater good and for social justice will always win. Win we must, together and unrelenting. The sweet victory is ours but this is just the beginning of a greater battle for food security, a clean environment for all, sustainable development of the province through eco-tourism, agriculture and eco-friendly enterprises, and most of all a bigger fight for the rights of the people and rights of nature against the scourge of mining in all scales and level.

Mining is an industry that kills people, nature and our peaceful existence. Mining in Zambales is a billion-dollar industry that starts with the construction of a jetty port, a landmark infrastructure to ferry out extracted blacksand and lahar, gold, nickel ore, chromium and copper from Zambales shores and mountains to other parts of the world. Mining has not proven to be an industry that benefits and improves the quality of life. Documentations state that it exacerbated the poverty and suffering of the people.

Should Zambales’s natural resources and minerals be extracted – it should be

because we, the people of Zambales and our indigenous communities allow it

with informed consent and increased awareness of its impacts and we, the

people are part of the planning, implementation, monitoring and oversight

processes.

Maraming salamat po sa inyong pagintindi, pagsuporta at paniniwala sa boses ng tao, sa boses ninyo at sakripisyo na kailangan gawin upang manalo sa laban kahit tayo ay wala sa pwesto ng kapangyarihan. We have found our voice. We have found our power in our unity , informed choices and increased awareness. Let us howl louder and clearer until we achieve ultimate victory and justice.

Let us continue to work hand in hand, agkakadwa (in unity) and agkakabagis (interrelated) to intensely protect our Zambales natural resources and minerals.

Agyaman kami, Apo. (Thank you, Lord)

——————————————

*A success was achieved in the fight to destroy our Alusiis River. This is the foundation of Jetty Port for the sand and blacksand mining project of Mayor Leo John Farrales in support of Brgy Capt Marlita Santos of Brgy San Rafael, San Felipe, Zambales. They and their contractor AGN Trading are implementing the construction of the causeway project! Fishermen came together and banned backhoes in the middle of the Alusiis River. With the children on the other side shouting NATURE FIGHT! JETTY PORT TUTULAN! We are calling on and asking for support throughout the nation! Let’s fight for our rights to a good environment! We will not stop defending our nature!

——————————————

Save Zambales Kalikasan Movement

11 February 2022

For further queries, please contact Heidi Fernandez at +63 995 277 3345

[email protected]

—

This post was previously published on PRESSENZA.COM and is republished under a Creative Commons license.

***

—

