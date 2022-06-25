Finally, Some Summer Fun

“In the desert in the dry,
Before the breaking of the rain,
The temperature in the shade
Had reached 110 again.”
Since we are enjoying a break from the ruinous heat and humidity of summer, thank you Polar Vortex, long have we loved, and yearned for you, it seems like a good time to warn you about the dangers of over exposure to the harmful rays of the sun. With such pleasant temperatures, it is easy to think I will get outdoors and do some stuff, lots of stuff, more stuff than wise, more stuff than anybody would think possible.
|“It follows me wherever I go!”
No, it is time to start lathering up with a balm that is waterproof, sweatproof, and keeps the damaging awful rays of the sun from your delicate, dainty skin. Most doctors recommend a SPF (Sun Prohibiting Function) of at least 190 or 200. This is the equivalent of staying indoors.