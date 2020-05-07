Finding Productivity During a Pandemic

In 2020, the world seems to belong to not only those who are the most creative, but to those who are the most productive as well.

It is no secret that pre-pandemic, being able to maximize productivity at home and at work was the only way to check everything off the calendar which, in turn, would facilitate a great night’s sleep.

Day in and day out, being productive was the way.

Now Insert a global pandemic.

Insert kids running around the house all day wanting attention while ZOOM meetings are taking place.

Insert the complete shut down of public extracurricular activities, regular sleep patterns and upload chaotic, messy, frequently interrupted work hours.

Insert the losses of the market creating a “sleep with one eye open” level of fear not felt since 2008.

How is the productivity train looking now?

Like everyone, adjusting to life and work in a pandemic is not at all easy. How can it be, we’ve never experienced anything like it.

In an effort to open the window on what productivity can look like for the foreseeable future, here are 8 tactics designed to increase productivity levels during a pandemic.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Create New Norms

Since the pandemic halted much of the regular routine, it is a good time to rethink new norms and what the new level of productivity looks like.

In remote settings, new workflows are being carved out.

New policies are being established.

Meetings in PJ’s are at all all time high.

With these changing conditions come new opportunities.

In an effort to increase productivity levels in these new norms, we will need to think more creatively and outside of the box. What new routines can be established? What old routines need to be removed? What can be done before the kids wake up? Before bed? When does my team need me the most? When am I at my best for my family and for my job?

All great questions to begin ruminating on in order to increase productivity levels during a pandemic.

Find the gaps.

Address the gaps.

Create the new norms.

Live On The Offensive

The day we hit a bear market in the pandemic where were you?

The day the government announced a bailout for small businesses what were you doing?

How often is the snooze button being hit?

Everyday, and especially during times of increased uncertainty and volatility, it is more important than ever to live on the offensive.

Waking up early each day to study not only what is happening but how it is happening is key for remaining nimble and adaptive. In the animal kingdom, most whales rarely sleep for more than 10 minutes or they could easily drown. Yes, drown. For them, they rest. Sleeping for long bouts is out of the question because it can take them completely out of the game of life.

Be a whale — rest to stay sharp yet be on alert to avoid drowning.

Take A Siesta

Nothing beats a late afternoon siesta. Siesta’s can do wonders for energy levels.

Working according to our energy and not necessarily the traditional 9–5 is critical in times when psychological demands and macro levels of focus are at an all time high.

It is important to remember that moving from time management to energy management can amply productivity levels.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Siesta’s can make things more clear, focused and productive, especially while working long hours in our homes. Rather than grabbing that 3rd coffee or sugary snack in the afternoon, give your body what it really wants — a mental break.

Set Clear WFH Boundaries

$100 Startup Author Chris Guillebeau has a great Apple podcast episode on this.

Creating a productivity schedule in conjunction with all of the demands in the new norm of remote working is key. Getting into a rhythm with clear boundaries can take some experimentation and testing.

Treat it like a science project.

Only we know our thoughts, feelings and anxieties and when we are truly at our best with our work. Once the science experiment lands on a solid outcome, replicate the conditions daily.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Take Longer Showers

Some of the best thinking can happen in the shower. Which is why it is important to keep a journal or a notepad within arms reach of the towel.

Taking the time to disconnect from everything virtual and to put yourself in a space where the only thing that matters is the hot water hitting your face was probably one of the most overlooked luxuries pre-pandemic.

When this is all said and done, maybe one of the positive behaviour changes to surface is a societal desire to take longer showers.

Life is just too short to be rushing a shower.

Drive Less

Does anyone miss pre pandemic traffic? Traffic may be the greatest productivity suck of modern times.

Pre pandemic, it would be normal to spend 8 hours a week sitting in traffic. For many, I am sure it was similar.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

For me, converting these hours sitting in traffic into writing hours on Medium has been a pure delight.

It makes me curious, what else can we do with the additional non traffic hours during the week that can serve productivity levels up on a platter?

Move More

Movement can be the greatest source of productivity.

Like showers, moderate to vigorous physical activity each day can induce higher productivity levels. Not only does scheduling it in help with time/energy management, it can stimulate higher levels of thinking and facilitate increased bouts of tight focus as well.

If you are a morning person, here is an article on how to create a pre-day routine that has movement as the focal point to kickstart your day with enhanced productivity.

Take It Outside (If Possible)

This may not quite be a reality for everyone but if it can be done, do it daily. Taking walks in nature (especially alone right now) can clear the mind, open the heart, and give space for gratitude to flow. Some the best business strategies and entrepreneurial ideas have come from walking in nature.

There is a certain connection between humans and nature that was starting to become lost in the chaos of the pre pandemic world.

Now more than ever it is important to rekindle the natural connection with the outdoors. Stepping away from the computer to step into the outdoors will lead to increased productivity, a more clear mind, and vigilant focus.

—

Previously Published on Medium

—

Shutterstock