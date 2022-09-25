Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / Finding Ways to Take Time to Be a Dad

Finding Ways to Take Time to Be a Dad

What are you planning to do with your family this weekend? Or next weekend? Or the weekend after that?

by Leave a Comment

By National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse

What are you planning to do with your family this weekend? Or next weekend? Or the weekend after that? Coordinating schedules and managing our time is a big part of parenting. Between bringing kids to practice or afterschool activities, having mom and dad on different work schedules, and handling an inevitable child care disruption, it can be easy to lose sight of the importance of making the effort to create time for you and your kids.

With such busy schedules in mind, the NRFC Activities of the Week is filled with ideas on easy, fun, and inexpensive ways you can make the most of the time you have together. Here are a few examples you can try:

Volunteer together!

Research suggests that families who volunteer together forge stronger ties. Also, kids who become involved in community service develop greater self-esteem and are less likely to engage in risky behaviors in their teen years. Check out our Volunteering page for ideas on ways to volunteer together.

Take a ‘what if’ trip.

Looking for a conversation starter over your next family dinner? Try this: If you could visit anywhere, or any time, in the world, where would it be, and why? Share your answer too. Learn more about your dream locations by visiting your local library.

Say Thank You to Your Kids.

Saying ‘thank you’ to your children not only lets them feel loved and appreciated, it also helps teach them the importance of showing thanks to others. How? Say it, spend time together, or give them a card.

Make a fort.

Next time you’re stuck inside, make a blanket fort. Grab blankets, pillows, and flashlights then build something incredible. Even a simple tent between two chairs can feel like an adventure if you and your children are working together.

It’s not about how much time you spend together, the important part is that you are together. Those are the moments that can make the biggest difference in your child’s life. Find more inspiration for spending fun, quality time together by watching our PSA videos!

National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse

 

 

Originally published on fatherhood.gov [LINk TO ARTICLE] and reprinted from the public domain under the following guidelines.

 

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Fatherhood.gov

Fatherhood.gov - Dad Talk Blog
The DadTalk blog on the Fatherhood.gov website features insights from dads and Responsible Fatherhood practitioners from around the country. Its goal is to start conversations about important issues surrounding fatherhood and programs for fathers today.

