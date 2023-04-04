Five Ways to Come Back to the Present Moment — FAST!

Have you ever gotten to the end of your day and realized that large chunks were kind of just missing? I’m not referring to some kind of sudden memory loss, but rather, the much more common phenomenon of living your life on autopilot. Perhaps you pull into the parking garage at work, but can’t recall merging onto the highway because your brain has been preoccupied with that thing you and your sister argued about three days ago. Or maybe you somehow manage to get dinner on the table but don’t feel like you were truly there while you chopped the veggies or sautéed the chicken.

This happens often to all of us. We move swiftly and unconsciously from one thing to the next while our brain travels from one thought to the next. Frequently, we miss out on the moment before us because our mind has transported us to the past or the future. When you factor in distractions like social media and our never-ending to-do lists, it is no wonder that so many of us find it difficult to deeply engage with the moments that make up our lives.

But when we neglect to live in the moment, we essentially neglect to live our lives. Simply put, life is a series of moments; the more moments you miss out on the more of your life you miss out on. If you are reading this, you are probably already aware of why it is important to practice mindfulness. Often, it’s the how that trips us up. Below are five ways that I use daily to quickly bring me back to the moment when I realize my mind has taken me elsewhere:

1.) Connect to your breath.

You’ve heard this one before; it is one of the most common pieces of mindfulness advice, and for good reason- it works! The next time you notice your brain ruminating on something from the past or anticipating some imaginary moment in the future, try this: breathe in to the count of four, and then breathe out to the count of eight. Do this five times, and voila– instant presence! And as an added benefit, the technique of lengthening the exhale will calm your nervous system.

2.) Do something creative.

Your creativity is your superpower; it opens your mind, boosts your mood, develops your confidence, provides an outlet for self-expression, and guides you into the present moment. Have you ever been working on a creative project and found that time just melts away like the last spoonful of ice cream on a sweltering day? Mikhail Csikszentmihalyi refers to this as flow; a hyper-focused state of being that brings you into the zone. You feel focused and clear, completely present with whatever lies in front of you. So the next time you find yourself trying to escape the now, bring yourself back by picking up a paintbrush, a pencil, an instrument, whatever that thing is that makes you wonder where the time has gone.

3.) Go on a one-minute sensory date with yourself.

Getting in touch with your senses requires attention. This quick exercise is a portal to the present, and you can do it anywhere, anytime. Start by bringing your awareness to what you see; tune into the color of the leaves swaying gently in the wind, the luster coming off of your freshly polished car, or the sparkle in your child’s eye. Next, turn your awareness to the sounds you hear; the rev of a car engine in the distance, the rippling laughter of your best friend, or the hiss of the coffee machine. Finally, take a second to feel; the warm, comforting sunshine on your face, the taste of cold water sliding down your throat, or the touch of your finger against your favorite cashmere blanket. At this moment, be grateful for your senses and savor the simple beauty that they allow you to experience.

4.) Find an affirmation that resonates with you and say it often.

Your thoughts are powerful; they impact your mood, behavior, and state of well-being. It is estimated that people have about 60,000 thoughts every day, with the vast majority being played on repeat. It makes sense that many of those unproductive, redundant thoughts are about the past or future; if you choose to pay attention to those thoughts, you will be unable to live in the present for much of your day.

So, why not harness the power of thought to help you stay in the now with intentional affirmations that remind you to be where you are? Some of my favorite affirmations for presence include “I choose to be here now,” “I am dwelling deeply in the present moment,” and “All is well right now.” These simple phrases speak the truth and serve as your reminder to come back to your life as it is in the here and now.

5.) Move your body.

Many claim that exercise is their favorite form of meditation. An intentional workout can help bring awareness to your body and its surroundings, which can inspire you to be grounded in the now. According to ancient yogic traditions, releasing physical energy through exercise helps prepare the mind to focus and meditate. It doesn’t matter what form of exercise you choose. Yoga, of course, is a classic choice to help you experience the mind/body connection, but you might also choose to run, walk, bike, or participate in your favorite sport. Whatever you choose, approach your workout with intentional presence. Feel your feet against the walking path while the wind gently ruffles your hair or hear the sounds of your teammates cheering you on; pay attention so that you can fully embody your physical experience.

