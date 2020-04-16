Four New Characters for ‘Inside Out’

—

Animated blockbuster ‘Inside Out’ gave the world a beautiful tool through which to explore their emotions, explaining the brain in a sensitive and approachable way that many people needed, whether they knew it or not. Five years later, it is time to build out our understanding of the brain a bit more. Introducing four new, albeit familiar characters:

• Shame: a close cousin of guilt, Shame can accompany anything from a minor lapse to a devastating mistake. Whatever its origin, Shame compels us to withdraw and isolate ourselves. By naming and coping with Shame, however, we are able to turn icky feelings into teachable moments, ultimately leading to personal growth.

• Anxiety: you might remember Fear from the original movie but take away the scary stimulus itself and your lingering nerves might actually mean you are anxious. Often baseless (but still quite debilitating), Anxiety can, in fact, be reduced once we learn how to identify it and soothe ourselves.

• Stress: when all of the drama and frustration have you making poor relational choices, your brain might be seized by our good friend, Stress. While some stress can be tolerable, too much can bring out the worst in you. Take time to cool things down before they get too bad, or you will end up making some regrettable decisions.

• Gratitude: finally, a positive one! When you free yourself to feel and express a full range of emotions, you deserve some appreciation. Thank yourself and those around you for all the emotional tools and support you have received.

Our brains are complex and ever-changing, but by identifying and recognizing certain emotional patterns, we can set ourselves up for personal and relational success. Think about what other characters have been in the driver’s seat lately and how they have influenced you. With all these new emotional tools, you will feel fuller on the inside and act kinder on the outside!

Photo courtesy iStock.