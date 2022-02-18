Four Surprising Mistakes That Make Intelligent People Struggle in a Relationship

It is undeniably true to pursue your most pressing life objectives and desires. And It’s also ideal for thinking deeply about something or making a plan before making a decision.

But when it comes to the love world, though, everything must be unique. It doesn’t matter if you spend a lot of time thinking about how things will turn out. Because what will be will be, and anyone who loves you will always love you, and anyone who does not love you will never love you.

I realize how difficult it is to adjust to a new way of life, especially for intellectual individuals. I realize that you want the best and that you want everything to be flawless.

But sometimes what you desire doesn’t require all of your long anxieties; rather, it demands that you try it out.

So, if you’re a smart person who finds it tough to cope with relationships, here are some of the unforgivable errors that have been making it impossible for you to do so.

…

1. They considered everyone to be a player

One startling blunder made by some intelligent people is that they rarely trust, especially when their trust has been broken. They typically classify everybody in their immediate vicinity as a competitor, and any time anyone attempts to acquire their trust is interpreted as yet another attempt to exploit them.

They find it tough to re-expose their emotions to something they’ve already had a negative experience with, and even if they did, it would require something in return.

They have a hard time dealing with companionship because of this. It appears that they will never be able to flow with someone who has done something wrong or terrible to them in the past.

Because the old memories of it would keep going through their thoughts, causing them to mistrust all they knew about the person, both good and bad.

They use the same strategy to their relationship as they do in the scenes where they trust their brains over their heart, which has caused them to always complain that no one wants them and that even if someone does, they barely last with them when they get into a relationship.

Well, you can’t expect to handle different situations with one solution, and if you seem intelligent, below are the fact you should know about relationships.

Everything appears to be different in the world of romance than it is in everyday life. Everything you’ve had to go through shouldn’t be viewed in the same light as the rest of your life.

Because mistakes that would be considered a disappointment in the real world are viewed as a “test” in the romantic world, and conflict that would be considered war in the real world is viewed as a means of determining who you are in the love world.

So, if you truly want to be in a long-term relationship, you must learn to see things the way we do rather than the way they are. If only you could appear intelligent.

…

2. They believe they are perfect, and they desire someone who is also perfect.

Another error that most intelligent people make is that they always desire someone who is just like them in terms of intelligence, personality, and attitude. They typically believe that their type will be a wonderful fit and that getting along with them will be simple. Well, that’s a good decision, but believe me when I say you won’t stay with such a person for long.

You and your partner are ineligible to dwell in the same pack as two Alphas, And if you appear intelligent and have this mindset, I’m sure you won’t be able to handle this issue.

Nothing in life appears to be flawless, and even what appears to be perfect can go wrong. If you anticipate perfection from a relationship, you’ll never be able to handle it. When you often desire to be with someone who is already flawless, you might anticipate everything to go wrong.

Because it is said that two intelligent people cannot fall in love unless one of them acts as though he or she knows nothing.

3. Everything they do is over-analyzed.

People who are intelligent are usually meticulous. Before beginning a relationship with someone, they want to investigate and study all of their attributes and characteristics.

They might also do in-depth studies of how things might work out in a relationship, which will lead them to want to manipulate or control the activities of the relationship with their partner in order to make things go their way.

And when such a circumstance occurs, a succession of misunderstandings will arise, making it hard for You and your spouse to stay together, because your clinginess and hopeless analysis prevented You from seeing the other side of your relationship and your partner will start to see you as immature.

…

4. They are unconcerned with their romantic lives

They tend to find their relationship boring and uninteresting when focusing on their pressing ambitions and dreams. They lose interest in committing whatever positivity is required to spice up or make the relationship succeed.

Because they consider their spouse and the relationship as liabilities, which can only happen when their partner has done a lot of unforgivable things.

So, rather of giving the individual another chance to make things right and figure out how to re-establish the relationship, they prioritize their own objectives and desires, believing that giving the individual another chance will only lead to disappointment.

…

Bottom line.

The fact that you are a smart person with a lot on your plate does not preclude you from being able to cope in a relationship. You can do it as long as you focus on the points I’ve outlined above.: They considered everyone to be a player, They think they are perfect and they want someone as perfect as they are, They don’t take their love life serious.

Every relationship requires an intelligent person to help analyze how things will work for the good of the relationship, rather than analyzing negatively about the relationship, which literarily prevents things from working out because focusing on the negative impact that will come in your relationship will always result in a bad outcome. I know you’ve had a lot of experiences, but if you truly want to find your one, you should let go and stop believing that every circumstance is the same.

Nothing is difficult to achieve, but when it comes to relationships, time, patience, and understanding are the only things that will help you achieve it.

—

