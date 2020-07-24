Freaking Fickle-Minded Love

Life was serene and peaceful until the day I stepped into a trap — Relationship.

When I say trap, I am not referring to the partner, but the complications that revolve around a relationship. Being in a relationship is a pain in the a**.

Before getting into the details, there is a short story that I want to convey.

It was summer, and I was in my adolescent age. I was watching TV and suddenly heard a thud from my balcony. I went to check and saw a pigeon on the ground. It was hurt, and one of its wings was severely damaged. It was flapping its wings in pain, and I didn’t know what to do. I ran to my parents and explained the same. They looked at it and concluded it wouldn’t live for much time and asked me to throw it away.

I was about to throw it, but somehow I couldn’t. So, I have taken it to the nearest available veterinary hospital. The doctor treated its wing and said it could take some time to recover and fly again.

I brought the pigeon back to home. My parents chided me for bringing it back(They always believed I could not take care of myself and now apparently the pigeon too).

I never had a pet, and so I didn’t know how to take care of it. I researched on google and youtube, like what the pigeon ate and how to nurture it properly. Initially, it wasn’t easy, but I got used to it. I began to like having a pet, taking care of it. I felt kind of responsible for a being.

I empathize with the freedom of beings. So, I never tied or put it in a cage. After a significant amount of time, the pigeon recovered completely.

The summer ended, and I became very busy with my college stuff. I fed it every day on time, but I couldn’t spend much time with it.

One early morning, I woke up and casually went to check on the bird, but to my surprise, it’s gone. Initially, I wondered if a cat or something else ate it, but there was no sign of strangling.

No goodbye or no closure. It just flew away.

Cut to 10 years later, I met a girl, she was already committed to a relationship, and she was broke and unhappy. She griped about the insecurity that her boyfriend had. She wanted to run away from that relationship, but she hanged on.

We tend not to let go of something, until and unless there are better opportunities available. We hang on to the current one, even if we are unhappy and unsatisfied.

She persisted with her relationship until she met me. I liked her innocence, and she liked my candor. We spent a lot of time together and became very close in a short span. Our relationship leaped from friends to the next level.

She liked me but hesitated to express because of her past relationship. She was worried that she would end again in the same place. I understood and gave her time to heal.

As days passed, she forgot about her past relationship and committed to me. She completely healed.

Once she was completely normal, I was on the radar of constant validation. She ridiculed my caring to insecurity and my love to obsession. She disliked everything about me, which she liked when she was broke.

The perfect boyfriend is now an imperfect one. Once healed from her past relationship, she expected a better version of me.

In a relationship, before expecting your partner to be the best, you need to be the best

Remember the pigeon I mentioned earlier? It required me when it couldn’t fly. It had no other option but to stay. Once recovered, it always had a choice to fly, and it conveniently chose to fly away.

Meanwhile, she met someone else, and as mentioned in one of my articles, when you are broke in a relationship, every other person(except for your partner) seems a superhero for you. She started ignoring me, and one day she left. No goodbye or no closure. Just like that, she left.

I am not judging her choices, but when you are unhappy in a relationship, you have to end things right away. Don’t just wait for a third person to enter into your life.

Bottom Line

There is always a better person around you than your partner. When you are happy in the relationship, you are not bothered to look around. But when you are broke, you are inclined to seek and find a shoulder to cry on, a hand to hold, and a person to take care of you.

On the urge to find comfort, never forget the person who stood by you when you were broke, who gave you space and time to heal.

