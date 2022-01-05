Fright Rags – January Prevues of Coming Attractions!

I’m deep into horror, the 80s, and everything creepy! I’m also a huge fan of supporting small local businesses that most communities depend upon to give them a bit of flavor. So this retailer checked a lot of boxes for me!

Fright Rags, an awesome local shop in Rochester New York, I stumbled upon specializes in retro horror apparel and collectibles!

Here’s a preview of creepy mid-January items and must-haves for 80’s Horror movie fans like yours truly!

They ship anywhere and have a robust selection of anything you can name for those of us who think “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is a Christmas movie!

You check out the online store and stock up on your officially licensed favorite retro horror franchise gear from the comfort of your living room or basement, (I don’t judge).

I will be featuring exclusive gear in 2022 as it becomes available so stay tuned!

click here for their blog post and access to their online goodies!

art credit- Fright Rags