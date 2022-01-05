Get Daily Email
Fright Rags – January Prevues of Coming Attractions!

Fright Rags – January Prevues of Coming Attractions!

Winter Beanies & Classic Reprints!

by

I’m deep into horror, the 80s, and everything creepy! I’m also a huge fan of supporting small local businesses that most communities depend upon to give them a bit of flavor. So this retailer checked a lot of boxes for me!

Fright Rags, an awesome local shop in Rochester New York, I stumbled upon specializes in retro horror apparel and collectibles!

Here’s a preview of creepy mid-January items and must-haves for 80’s Horror movie fans like yours truly!

They ship anywhere and have a robust selection of anything you can name for those of us who think “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is a Christmas movie!

You check out the online store and stock up on your officially licensed favorite retro horror franchise gear from the comfort of your living room or basement, (I don’t judge).

I will be featuring exclusive gear in 2022 as it becomes available so stay tuned!

click here for their blog post and access to their online goodies!

art credit- Fright Rags

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

Ben Scrivens
Guest
Ben Scrivens
3 months ago

Thanks so much for the shout out!

