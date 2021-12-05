From Ambition to Impact

We are embarking on a critical decade for climate action.

The world is transitioning to a zero-carbon economy.

There are less than 10 years left to halve global emissions and the spotlight was on governments to increase their climate commitments in the run-up to COP26 in Glasgow.

Ending and reversing deforestation, cutting methane emissions, and the journey to net zero have all been agreed to by world leaders at the crucial Glasgow climate summit.

In the years since the 2015 Paris Agreement, we have seen a surge in corporate climate ambition too.

Businesses have a critical role to play in driving government ambition and reducing emissions to avoid irreversible and catastrophic climate change.

From ambition to cutting emissions at scale

Companies with science-based targets (SBT) have delivered emissions reductions at scale.

338 companies were analysed with SBT and have collectively reduced their annual emissions by 25% between 2015 and 2019 — a difference of 302 million tonnes of C02e, the same as the annual emissions from 78 coal-fired power plants.

1.5°C is the new north star

More companies than ever are setting targets aligned with limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

As of October 2020, 41% of companies with approved science-based targets were 1.5°C-aligned, with many setting even bolder goals. Hundreds of companies are committing to net-zero emissions by 2050 and to setting science-based targets across their whole value chain.

Why 1.5C and Net-Zero

The IPCC’s Sixth Assessment report was ‘code red’ for humanity.

It showcased the need for urgent climate action to maintain a habitable planet for humankind.

To avoid the most significant effects of climate breakdown, we must halve greenhouse gas emissions before 2030, achieve net-zero emissions before 2050 and halt global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

It’s a race to net zero but, a line that we all must reach to avoid a total loss.

