From Nothing to Something

Why is the creative act so at the core of being human? And how does something come from nothing? This film is born from a collective investigation into the transformative magic – the special alchemy of senses, creativity, and action – that is an inspiration.

According to the English dictionary, inspiration is “a mental stimulation to do and feel something” and this film echoes that emotions are a powerful catalyst for creating new work. We can feel angry, joyful, jealous, sad, nervous, and should pay more attention to these emotions. We can harness them as tools for creativity.

The film was developed as an”exquisite corpse”. Through the involvement of a group of pretty inspiring individuals, we hope this film is a testament to the creativity that transcends any particular fad or style. Big shout outs to Antfood for the incredible sound design and to all our creative partners – truly making this something, from nothing!

Directed by: Vucko

Producer: Molly Willows

Design & Animation:

Andrew Vucko

Stephen Kelleher

Daniel Oeffinger

Sarah Beth Morgan

Henrique Barone

Daniel Luna

Thea Glad

Yukai Du

Rachel Reid

Marcus Bakke

Emanuele Colombo (Antimatter)

Justina Lei

Nejc Polovsak (Twisted Poly)

Yino Huan

DeeKay Kwon

Pablo Cuello

Romain Loubersanes

Jorge R. Canedo E.

Simon Appel & Oscar Pettersson of Part 1

Sharon Harris

Seth Eckert

Narration:

Julian McLaren Poulter

Original Music & Sound Design:

Antfood

