From the Mouth that Feeds

on the Food Network show carnival eats

the poutine man makes butter chicken

poutine in a crock-pot and calls it a

crowd-pleaser his top seller at the

county fair the TV host calls it a

collage of flavors I call it a cut and

paste recipe a Frankenstein of culture

for profit and so a chef is not required

to reference their sources I wonder how

many of our grandmother’s could have

taken the day off if the poutine man had

to pay royalties the TV host asks how

long he’s been making butter chicken

poutine I’ve always been in the French

fry business he says it’s in my roots

his flesh is mashed potato mine is the

peeled skin in the green bin my

fingernails are shovel fulls of compost

digging through the family farm of his

heritage and finding nothing that grows

next to cumin coriander turmeric only

potato famine and spice trade curry is

not a word native to my skin it’s a

synonym for soupy saucy street food

India’s cuisines were as complex as its

languages so they’re a blanche to appeal

to a British palate erasure of the mouth

is to colonize the plate and the tongue

that licks it clean to slow cook mark

Makani until it reads butter chicken

Paula Deen comfort food

something familiar from the hands the

Pioneer Woman an American classic

rewriting history includes the cookbooks

tex-mex Asian fusion ethnic inspired

puts a mama out of business the average

Indian meal cooks for as long as it

takes a brown woman to give birth but

food from my cane is always $4.99 out in

five minutes barely passed the health

inspection not sure where it came from

or who’s cooking in South Asians work in

most Toronto kitchens but I’ve rarely

seen a brown woman on chopped Canada or

daytime TV

we gave foods who are colonizers as

peace offerings and they sold our

recipes in their Michelin star

restaurants or the only door were

allowed to enter was the one to the

kitchen

intellectual property does not have to

be written to be stolen pull the plug on

your crock-pot and direct deposit our

reparations we have records of your

grocery receipts no-name naan bread

Whole Foods coconut oil tightly chai tea

Amazon ghee when you’re browsing the

aisles namaste in your lane if you take

a seat at our dinner uninvited may the

sambar Singh set flames all you touch

mayor vindaloo rust your silverware to

dust may the spice draw salt water from

every entitled pour drown an upturned

nose in a chutney see leave a Rouge face

drenched and breathless daring be the

soul who lifts their glass for water

fill any scorched mouth with white tears

sacred is the sweat of a meal maker the

ancient boil over open flame the Bailee

floating in a soul’s basin our dense

history is not a loose powder will not

be charred or mislabeled to commodify

another’s culture is to spit in the

communal pot we close the lid close the

door close the border when the colonized

su we’re coming for everything they

claim is original authentic theirs

[Applause]

