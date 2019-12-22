Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / From the Mouth that Feeds

From the Mouth that Feeds

“Erasure of the mouth is to colonize the plate and the tongue that licks it clean.”

by Leave a Comment

00:03
on the Food Network show carnival eats
00:06
the poutine man makes butter chicken
00:09
poutine in a crock-pot and calls it a
00:13
crowd-pleaser his top seller at the
00:15
county fair the TV host calls it a
00:18
collage of flavors I call it a cut and
00:22
paste recipe a Frankenstein of culture
00:25
for profit and so a chef is not required
00:28
to reference their sources I wonder how
00:30
many of our grandmother’s could have
00:32
taken the day off if the poutine man had
00:35
to pay royalties the TV host asks how
00:38
long he’s been making butter chicken
00:39
poutine I’ve always been in the French
00:42
fry business he says it’s in my roots
00:45
his flesh is mashed potato mine is the
00:48
peeled skin in the green bin my
00:50
fingernails are shovel fulls of compost
00:53
digging through the family farm of his
00:54
heritage and finding nothing that grows
00:56
next to cumin coriander turmeric only
01:00
potato famine and spice trade curry is
01:03
not a word native to my skin it’s a
01:05
synonym for soupy saucy street food
01:08
India’s cuisines were as complex as its
01:11
languages so they’re a blanche to appeal
01:13
to a British palate erasure of the mouth
01:15
is to colonize the plate and the tongue
01:17
that licks it clean to slow cook mark
01:20
Makani until it reads butter chicken
01:22
Paula Deen comfort food
01:25
something familiar from the hands the
01:27
Pioneer Woman an American classic
01:29
rewriting history includes the cookbooks
01:31
tex-mex Asian fusion ethnic inspired
01:35
puts a mama out of business the average
01:37
Indian meal cooks for as long as it
01:39
takes a brown woman to give birth but
01:41
food from my cane is always $4.99 out in
01:44
five minutes barely passed the health
01:46
inspection not sure where it came from
01:48
or who’s cooking in South Asians work in
01:51
most Toronto kitchens but I’ve rarely
01:53
seen a brown woman on chopped Canada or
01:55
daytime TV
01:56
we gave foods who are colonizers as
01:58
peace offerings and they sold our
02:00
recipes in their Michelin star
02:02
restaurants or the only door were
02:04
allowed to enter was the one to the
02:05
kitchen
02:05
intellectual property does not have to
02:07
be written to be stolen pull the plug on
02:10
your crock-pot and direct deposit our
02:11
reparations we have records of your
02:13
grocery receipts no-name naan bread
02:16
Whole Foods coconut oil tightly chai tea
02:19
Amazon ghee when you’re browsing the
02:22
aisles namaste in your lane if you take
02:25
a seat at our dinner uninvited may the
02:28
sambar Singh set flames all you touch
02:30
mayor vindaloo rust your silverware to
02:32
dust may the spice draw salt water from
02:35
every entitled pour drown an upturned
02:37
nose in a chutney see leave a Rouge face
02:40
drenched and breathless daring be the
02:42
soul who lifts their glass for water
02:44
fill any scorched mouth with white tears
02:46
sacred is the sweat of a meal maker the
02:49
ancient boil over open flame the Bailee
02:52
floating in a soul’s basin our dense
02:54
history is not a loose powder will not
02:56
be charred or mislabeled to commodify
02:58
another’s culture is to spit in the
02:59
communal pot we close the lid close the
03:01
door close the border when the colonized
03:03
su we’re coming for everything they
03:05
claim is original authentic theirs
03:09
[Applause]

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.