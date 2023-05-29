From “Utter Agony” To Love and Trust: A Father’s Journey of Acceptance Towards His Gay Son [Video]

.

When James Palmer’s therapist insisted that he had to come out to his family before he could progress in any area of his life, he was adamantly opposed, thinking such news would destroy his father. He eventually relented and within a year, sat his parents down in their Atlanta home and read them a seven-page letter explaining who he truly was. His father crumpled up the letter, wailed in disbelief, and demanded that his gay identity was never to be discussed again.

Life moved on and James moved to New York City and lived his best gay life – going out, dating, even singing with the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus – all the while respecting his father’s wishes to not talk about his personal life. Years later, on a visit back home to Atlanta, James’s dad randomly brought up a program he watched on PBS about the Gay Men’s Chorus – a remark he interpreted as a subtle evolution in his father’s stance and an acknowledgement of who James really was. Later in 2015 when his father was bedridden and weakened with a stroke, his father chose James to make his medical decisions – a final indication of his love and trust for his son.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

hi I’m James Palmer I’m from Atlanta

Georgia in my mid-20s I reached out to a

therapist because I was having some

challenges with the relationship I was

in and I was seeking her guidance and

help on day one upon sitting down with

her she laid down the gauntlet so to

speak she made clear to me that before I

could progress in any other area of my

life including relationships that I

needed to come out to my dad my reaction

was hell no that I was prepared to go to

my grave without my dad knowing because

I felt like it would utterly destroy him

I eventually

acquiesced and I realized that coming

out to my dad was an important step to

take so that I could claim to to to live

claim to be the the man that I wanted to

be in my life so after working with this

therapist for a year and working with a

p flag local P flag organization during

that time

I decided it was time to to come out to

Dad I arranged to sit down with my

parents in their Suburban Atlanta home

after their church service on this

particular Sunday and we were gathered

in the den

um each of them in their favorite chairs

and me on on the couch with shaking

hands

um I handed them each a copy of a seven

page letter that I had so carefully uh

crafted my mom I recall interjected and

said without even looking at the letter

said just tell us tell us what you need

to tell us and the whole time my dad

had this bewildered confused look on his

face as if what in the hell is going on

in this room and I can recall my dad

sitting in his recliner

um and it wasn’t until page two of this

letter

um that I announced that I was gay and

as he turned to page two and read that I

can remember so vividly to this day he

took the letter

um in his left hand and he crunched it

in his hand brought it to his Temple and

he had turned beat red and

he was clearly in utter Agony he wasn’t

crying at that time there was there was

some

light wailing

um as he clinched this letter to his

Temple and he

recovered briefly got up and walked out

of the room and I was destroyed because

I felt like I had destroyed this very

proud man so two weeks later I very

unexpectedly got a phone call from my

dad

and very succinctly he told me

that he loved me

but that he never wanted to speak about

my sexuality again after the phone call

my my life moved forward

I eventually left Georgia I moved to New

York City in 2003 and really dove into

to living my best gay life I joined the

New York City gay men’s course soon

after arriving in New York I was in

relationships I was really having all

the adventures that life in New York can

afford and I was maintaining contact

with my dad but there wasn’t in honor of

his wish to not really know about

aspects of my my sexuality and my true

identity I didn’t push the envelope and

I didn’t go out of my way to share too

many details with him around 2009 I was

back south visiting with my my dad

and as I was getting ready to leave this

particular afternoon I had my bags

packed they were by the front door more

of of my parents home

literally getting ready to go out the

front door and my dad

very awkwardly and sheepishly pulled me

aside

into the kitchen and shared with me that

he had just recently seen

something about the New York City gay

men’s chorus on PBS he was clearly very

nervous to even broach the subject of

the gaiman’s course I was so totally

blown away that he had gone there and I

didn’t know how to respond but I can

remember this sense of

of

of Joy even that my dad had finally been

able to acknowledge

part of my life and a part of who I who

I am

it was it was a pretty profound moment

we left for the airport thereafter and I

I don’t remember a whole lot thereafter

my life continued for six years so for

many years I had thought that it was

Paramount that I before my dad died that

I would be able to sit with him and to

have a conversation and to really hash

out

my sexuality and my identity as if to

pick up where we left off with that

phone call so many years before and um

unfortunately though

um I was not able to do that around 2015

I got the call that my dad had had a

stroke and I rushed back south uh to be

to be with my dad it was um a Late July

afternoon and we were all gathered in my

father’s hospital room it was my mom

my brother and his wife my dad’s sister

Physicians and my dad was

losing the ability to talk and to

communicate and his physician asked him

pointedly who he wanted to make Health

Care decisions for himself

and my dad

with much weakness raised his hands his

hand and pointed to me I was at the very

end of the bed opposite of him I can

remember being

totally blown away as if my dad was

telling me that I was the one that he

trusted

and loved and it was a moment of

Reckoning for me any shame that I may

have had or he may have had around my

sexuality

had evaporated and that he he did indeed

love me and trusted me I think that my

takeaway even from my own story was that

no matter the outcome of telling my dad

coming out to him no matter the outcome

that it was important for me to come out

for myself that it was important for me

to tell my story and to be

who who I am to to them to be visible to

them to be known to them

thank you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: iStock