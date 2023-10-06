Full Mini-Guide: How Men Can Reach Peak Performance and Achieve the Impossible

I get a lot done throughout the week. And I do it consistently, without burning out or needing time off too often. Here’s how you can do the same.

1. Unlimited Energy

A. Sleep like a baby-

When I started a side business in 2017, I cut back on sleep to work and thought I could do this forever. But I burned out every two months and lost the progress I made.

It wasn’t sustainable. Since then, I swore to never compromise on sleep, and everything improved. Your schedule is more predictable with great sleep as your baseline.

What to focus on:

*Get 7–8 hours of sleep six-seven nights a week

*Go to sleep and wake up at the same hour every day

B. Superhero diet-

The wrong foods can get you tired at launch. The right ones keep you energized.

When I was depressed, I decided I’d get better without pills (not medical advice). I limited alcohol and had a protein-rich breakfast with minimum carbs. I also stopped eating red meat. I still eat fish and chicken though.

What to focus on:

* Eat a breakfast you love that includes protein (eggs and oatmeal are great)

* Don’t eat heavy meals in the evening. It’ll affect your sleep.

* Pay attention to your weight. Do you want to lose weight, bulk, or maintain?

* Limit alcohol use. You shouldn’t drink 2–3 beers a week.

C. Sunlight and fresh air-

I know the sun gets a bad rap these days. But a bit of sunlight is good for you. It improves sleep quality and mood by boosting serotonin levels. So don’t fear the sun.

What to focus on:

* Expose yourself to sunlight 10–15 minutes a day

* Get fresh air somewhere close to nature, daily if possible

2. Clear mind and supreme confidence

A. Semen retention-

Men who control their lust have access to tons of energy. You then invest that energy into things you care about instead of wasting it on meaningless sex or self-pleasuring. Too much of anything good becomes bad.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You must not let sexual energy build in your mind or balls. Try to climax no more than once every 7–10 days (if you’re above 40, try less often).

What to focus on:

*Don’t get pulled into fantasies and sexual thoughts. Practice awareness and don’t energize sexual thoughts.

*Breathe down the front. Direct your sexual energy through breathing. You should feel your balls tingle with energy. Let your belly expand.

*Don’t watch hotties on IG and TikTok. Limit usage or Remove the apps altogether if you have to.

*Drop porn. Read “your brain on porn” by Gary Wilson. Install BlockHero and BlockSite.

B. Exercise-

I love to lift weights. It keeps me sharp and elevates my mood. The more your schedule is busy, the more your body and mind need this maintenance. You’ll look and feel better.

What to focus on:

*Exercise to build muscle mass. This metric has also been linked to longevity (watch Dr Peter Attia’s videos).

*Don’t neglect cardio. I swim and sometimes take boxing lessons to mix things up

*Whatever you do, exercise at least twice a week.

C. Meditation-

I meditate for 8–10 minutes every day. I sit on a pillow, stretch and breathe, then get into position and close my eyes.

I “scan” my body from top to bottom by giving attention to each part. I try to keep my attention inward and not get distracted by thoughts.

If you do it right, you should feel calm and fresh afterwards, almost like you’ve woken up from a sound sleep.

What to focus on:

*Use the Headspace app to learn how to meditate. Take a real-life class if you want.

*Dedicate a spot in your home for meditation and meditate every morning.

3. Intense focus:

A. Set goals and measure them-

You need a mission. My original mission was to get out of depression. It gave me a sense of purpose and pushed me to do better.

What to focus on:

*Pick an area in your life that demands attention and improve it. It can be fitness, relationship, career, etc. It can be all of them at once.

*Let this be your north star. Don’t take your eyes off your goal. Visualize success and let it bring you joy and positive feelings like you’ve already achieved it.

B. Find work you love-

Obsession doesn’t have to be negative. Do the work you know you should be doing. Listen to the voice in the back of your mind. It can be writing, building a business or tutoring kids in math classes. You can make art out of anything.

What to focus on:

*Listen to your “heart” and do what matters to you

*If you don’t don’t have a direction, experiment until something clicks

*Do it at least five days out of seven

C. Play to win-

Whether you talk to girls at the bar or close sales for your business, your willingness to succeed is everything.

If you do it just for the sake of it, you won’t enjoy it and won’t perform as well. Being the guy with an X factor in his eye is a huge advantage.

What to focus on:

*Assume you’ll make mistakes. Accept it and enjoy the process of improvement

*Leverage your “failures” by viewing them as a challenge to win

Conclusion: have fun

You’re not a machine. You have let off some steam sometimes. So make sure to schedule rest. You don’t have to go from zero to a hundred; adopt one or two things from this routine, experiment, and than add or remove more.

Get my free ebook “Life Lessons From Getting Rejected by Hundreds Of Women”

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Anastase Maragos on Unsplash