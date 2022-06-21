Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Garland Vance: Advance Leadership

Garland Vance: Advance Leadership

The Championship Leadership Podcast with Nate Bailey

by Leave a Comment

 

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast Garland Vance talks about his extensive experience in leadership, leadership development program, his company: AdVance Leadership, helping leaders be the best they can be and the importance of being able to say No.

Grab a copy of Garland’s best-selling book “Gettin’ (un)Busy” here on Amazon.

 

. . .

In This Episode:

[2:32] What does championship leadership mean to Garland?
[3:40] Who is Garland Vance and what brought him to where he is today?
[9:43] Deconstructing busyness.
[11:41] Leaders that have influenced him.
[14:02] His vision, future plans and impact he wants to make.
[15:50] A turning point inside of his life.
[19:23] Episode takeaways.

. . .

The Guest:

Dr. Garland Vance has been helping people and teams get clarity about their life and leadership for over twenty years. He is an author, speaker, and consultant. Along with his wife, Dorothy, he cofounded AdVance Leadership to help high capacity leaders and organizations live and lead with Purpose, Productivity, and Peace. He has helped his clients (which span from Fortune 500 Companies to nonprofits) stress less, accomplish more, and fulfill their highest priorities.

He is the author of Gettin’ (un)Busy, which Forbes named as “one of the seven books everyone on your team should read.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As a former Leadership Development Pastor and Director of one of Chick-fil-A’s nonprofits, Garland has poured into influencers at all levels. He’s helped thousands of people discover and live out their life purpose, enhance their clarity and productivity, and impact the world around them.

Garland earned a Doctorate in Leadership and Spiritual Formation from Denver Seminary. There, he researched the effects of busyness on leaders and how to overcome both individual and organizational overcommitment.

As much as he loves to work, it’s not his highest priority. Garland enjoys reading, watching movies, drinking coffee, trying new food, engaging in deep conversations, running, and East Tennessee hiking. But most of all, he loves spending time with his wife, Dorothy, and their three children.

. . .

Resources:

gettinunbusybook
Facebook
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube

 

Set out on the path to live the life you want with Nate’s free ebook 100 Mile Mindset

This post was previously published on Nate Bailey’s blog.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: NateBailey.org

 

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Twitter
NateBaileySpeaks.com

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x