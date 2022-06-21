Garland Vance: Advance Leadership

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast Garland Vance talks about his extensive experience in leadership, leadership development program, his company: AdVance Leadership, helping leaders be the best they can be and the importance of being able to say No.
In This Episode:
[2:32] What does championship leadership mean to Garland?
[3:40] Who is Garland Vance and what brought him to where he is today?
[9:43] Deconstructing busyness.
[11:41] Leaders that have influenced him.
[14:02] His vision, future plans and impact he wants to make.
[15:50] A turning point inside of his life.
[19:23] Episode takeaways.
The Guest:
Dr. Garland Vance has been helping people and teams get clarity about their life and leadership for over twenty years. He is an author, speaker, and consultant. Along with his wife, Dorothy, he cofounded AdVance Leadership to help high capacity leaders and organizations live and lead with Purpose, Productivity, and Peace. He has helped his clients (which span from Fortune 500 Companies to nonprofits) stress less, accomplish more, and fulfill their highest priorities.
He is the author of Gettin’ (un)Busy, which Forbes named as “one of the seven books everyone on your team should read.”
As a former Leadership Development Pastor and Director of one of Chick-fil-A’s nonprofits, Garland has poured into influencers at all levels. He’s helped thousands of people discover and live out their life purpose, enhance their clarity and productivity, and impact the world around them.
Garland earned a Doctorate in Leadership and Spiritual Formation from Denver Seminary. There, he researched the effects of busyness on leaders and how to overcome both individual and organizational overcommitment.
As much as he loves to work, it’s not his highest priority. Garland enjoys reading, watching movies, drinking coffee, trying new food, engaging in deep conversations, running, and East Tennessee hiking. But most of all, he loves spending time with his wife, Dorothy, and their three children.
Resources:
