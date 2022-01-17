Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Gay Fathers Are as Happy as Heterosexual Fathers

Gay Fathers Are as Happy as Heterosexual Fathers

Gay fathers are no less happy on average than heterosexual fathers. Well-being is better explained by relationship quality and social context.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Dr Kate Ellis-Davies

The majority of the literature on fathering has come from studies of heterosexual fathers who are biologically related to their children, which were spontaneously conceived. This narrow group of fathering however, limits what research can tell us about the planning for, and experience of fathers who are in other groups. These new family forms may include gay fathers, and/or fathers by assisted reproduction technologies.

Gay fathering is always planned, either through surrogacy or adoption. Commitment to parenting is further tested in advance by the additional obstacles gay fathers may experience, such as policy, legislation and cost.

Several studies have shown that gay fathers overall do well, as do their children. In fact, in an adoption study in the UK, gay fathers by adoption had higher well-being than heterosexual adopting parents.

Similarly our studies have shown that parents’ well-being is better explained by their relationship status and social context, than by their sexual orientation.

The take home message for fathers? There are more similarities between fathers from different sexual orientations, or paths to parenting, than there are differences, and the well-being of fathers appears to be explained by similar factors for all kinds of fathers.

Posted on: June 2, 2016

This post was previously published on fatherhood.global under a Creative Commons License.

***

About Fatherhood Global

Fatherhood.Global reports the science of fatherhood. The world’s leading researchers on fatherhood have come together to tell the new story they are discovering.

Follow them on Facebook

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares36

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x