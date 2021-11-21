Get Daily Email
Gay Man's Life Changes for the Better After Coming Out. "We Have a Very Modern Family." [Video]

Gay Man’s Life Changes for the Better After Coming Out. “We Have a Very Modern Family.” [Video]

Andre Kahn had a wife and a daughter and a secret - he was gay.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Andre Kahn had a wife and a daughter and a secret – he was gay. Though he ultimately came out, the journey that followed wasn’t always easy. Fortunately, thanks to a supportive community and a loving family, Andre was eventually able to live his truth happily and form his own “modern family.”

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:06
I’m Andre Khan and I’m from Queens, New York.
00:09
I was 32, married to a woman and  had a five-year-old daughter.
00:15
I used to travel a lot back then in work and  through those travels, I met several gay people.
00:22
It sparked something in me for which I started  to have internal reflections and thoughts about.
00:27
I started to go visit my therapist who helped  me to understand kind of the feelings that I
00:33
was having at that moment. My feelings were  sort of percolating and all of a sudden there
00:38
was this explosion around my self-identity and  my sexuality, and I needed to really dive into
00:45
that and understand what was happening there. And  so she helped me to process that and work through
00:51
what it is to sort of look in the mirror  and tell yourself that, Oh my God, I’m gay.
00:58
The next thing I had to do was come out to my  family. I remember that week very vividly in
01:03
October. It was a Monday. I drove to my parents’  house and we sat in their living room and I
01:10
started to cry. I told them that I was gay. The  first thing my dad asked me was, Are you sure?
01:17
And I said yes. And they both  hugged me and showed me love.
01:23
We talked and, you know, they said,  “Well, are you going to tell your
01:27
wife? When are you going to tell her?” And  I said, I need to tell her immediately.
01:32
Drove home for an hour, waited till that  evening, put my daughter to sleep upstairs,
01:42
came down to the living room and the TV was  on and I said to my wife, “We need to talk.”
01:52
Then I told her that I was gay  and she said,”What? Are you sure?”
01:58
I said, “Yeah. And I’m really sorry.” And she  started to cry and I hugged her. There were so
02:08
many emotions that we experienced during that  hour or two of the conversations that we had.
02:16
She got mad. We cried. We laughed. We decided that  I would stay in the house for about another month
02:25
before we started to make  changes to our family structure.
02:29
I started attending Thursday afternoon coming out  sessions at the Compass LGBT Center in West Palm
02:36
Beach. I got a chance to interact with other  gay men who had similar situations like I did,
02:42
but they were much older in life. And for me,  I was in my thirties and I was coming out,
02:50
and I felt such a relief, sort of knowing that  I had a long – I had my whole life ahead of me.
02:57
The hardest day for me was when I had to sit  down and tell my daughter that I was leaving.
03:02
She looked at me and said, “Daddy, why are you  leaving?” And I just hugged her and I cried.
03:07
And I said, “Don’t worry, I’ll  be here. I’ll see you every day.”
03:11
I left that house. My dad – my parents  were there to help me transport a futon,
03:19
a TV, a mattress and a folding table, which  were the four items that I moved into this two
03:24
bedroom apartment with. I looked around this empty  apartment, missing my daughter, missing my wife,
03:32
missing my family, missing the  beautiful home that we had built.
03:36
With that, I also felt a sense of  relief and I felt a sense of just, Wow,
03:44
I can breathe. It took me several months to  sort of build up my strength and my courage
03:51
and my self-confidence to sort of be able to  just accept this new person that I… that I was.
03:58
I started to go out to the gayborhoods  and make new friends and meet new people.
04:05
And that was really helpful. Came out  to my daughter when she was eight.
04:10
I remember I was living with my boyfriend at the  time and I – we were driving home after I picked
04:17
her up from school and I looked over at her and I  said, “There’s something that I need to tell you.”
04:22
And I said, Daddy’s gay. And Mike is living  with us because he’s Daddy’s boyfriend.”
04:28
And she was like, “Oh, okay.” And  that was it. It was very easy.
04:33
My relationship with my ex wife has changed  quite a bit from 10, 12 years ago. We’re actually
04:39
friends now. We get along. We co-parent.  We get along really well. You know, we’re
04:46
supportive of each other. Our primary goal is our  daughter and we co-parent really, really well.
04:52
I’ve also since then found the love of my life.  And I am married to my husband who – his name is
04:59
Mike as well. We’ve been together for about four  years. The running joke within my family is that
05:09
there’s Mike #1 and then there’s Mike #2.
05:12
And so that’s an easy – and my dad’s name  is Mike, so everybody’s name is Mike.
05:16
We got married last year during the pandemic.  We eloped in Asheville, North Carolina.
05:24
And now, you know, I have this modern family. I  have a husband, I have my daughter now who’s 14.
05:32
We have a dog, Chloe and a cat, Oliver.  And so we have a very modern family.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help LGBTQ people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and story sharing. Increasing empathy and empowering individuals is accomplished by creating an apolitical forum for LGBTQ stories from every age, race, gender, background and culture. The stories deepen our understanding of each other, preserve history, and open hearts and minds.

More first-person LGBTQ stories: http://imfromdriftwood.com/

I'm From Driftwood on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImFromDriftwood/

I'm From Driftwood on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imfromdriftwood/

I'm From Driftwood on Twitter: https://twitter.com/imfromdriftwood

