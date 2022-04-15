Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Gender and Office Housework: Who Cleans the Microwave?

Gender and Office Housework: Who Cleans the Microwave?

Women and men should be equally rewarded for comparable behaviors.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Seulki “Rachel” Jang, Joseph Regina and Tammy Allen

Over summer, BroadAgenda is republishing some of its most popular articles. This compelling piece was first posted earlier this year.

Think about the microwave that sits in your office. Who cleans it? Also, think back to your last office birthday party. Who organized the party? Who brought a birthday card and cake? Were they women? Have you noticed that women end up doing those office housework tasks more often than do men? If so, you are not alone.

According to Grant and Sandberg writing in the New York Times back in 2015, women tend to perform more office housework behaviours such as these in the workplace than do men.

Further, as office housework requires the expenditure of time and energy, women are expected to experience more burnout than do men. However, while office housework is undoubtably necessary for office functioning (imagine what the microwave would look and smell like without it?), engaging in these behaviors may negatively impact the individual performing them.

Specifically, while performing office housework, people may miss opportunities to participate in activities that are more directly related to career success indicators such as job promotions. This can create an inadvertent pathway through which the careers of women may be adversely harmed by their greater engagement in housework compared to men.

However, while these claims were put forth, they had not been formally tested. Thus, our research team investigated the topic of office housework with empirical data. In our study, we first defined office housework as “menial administrative tasks that keep an office running.”

Then, we created specific items to measure office housework and collected data from over 1,000 full-time workers. Results revealed that women performed more office housework than did men, as previously speculated.

However, contrary to the popular press claim, results showed no significant relationship between office housework and burnout, and women did not necessarily experience more burnout by performing more office housework, providing no evidence that housework harmed individual health.

Yet, there were career outcome differences between women and men related to housework.

Despite the fact that women performed more office housework, men received better career outcomes such as more promotion from performing office housework than did women.

Such findings highlight the unequal expectations and performance regarding office housework and their different career consequences for men and women; more specifically, we posit that these findings emerged due to gender stereotypes related to who should perform housework with men receiving greater rewards because this behavior was viewed as going above and beyond their expected behaviors at work, whereas women were expected to do this and were simply seen as doing what they were supposed to.

In the article, we assert that supervisors need to be aware of this unequal work distribution of office housework between men and women and try to ensure that office tasks that can be considered as “housework” are evenly distributed across genders. For example, bringing in the office birthday cake could be rotated across all employees.

Moreover, organizations should seek to create and maintain a fair and equitable culture related to performing these non-productivity related behaviors that are necessary for organisational functioning.

In a culture of this kind, women and men should be equally rewarded for comparable behaviors. Furthermore, we recommend HR practitioners be cognizant of this potentially unequal career compensation between men and women and provide equal career compensation for equal performance of office housework regardless of the gender characteristics of employees.

This post was previously published on Broad Agenda.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Broad Agenda

BroadAgenda is Australia’s leading research-based gender equality media platform. Published by the 50/50 by 2030 Foundation, Faculty of Business, Government and Law at the University of Canberra, BroadAgenda aims to build a bridge from academic knowledge and expertise into mainstream media.

We believe there is a savvy audience out there with a hungry appetite for sharp news and views around gender equality. And we believe the time is ripe to broaden the national and global conversation.

Our goal is to improve public discourse and understanding of equity and the status of women by filtering current issues and public policy through a sharp, well informed gender lens. We challenge old tropes and outdated stereotypes with a fresh, contemporary feminist framework that is inclusive and future focused. And we’re delighted to have you join us!

As a community of academics, researchers, writers, thinkers, politicos, journalists, public servants, and engaged citizens, BroadAgenda is a platform for the exchange of ideas – in which everyone can participate. Since launching on International Women’s Day 2017, more than 250 contributors, across ten nations, have written for us.

We are interested in policy, politics and governance, along with issues of leadership and the gendered nature of power and authority. We’re fans of deliberative democracy and we deeply care about the future of inclusive governance and problem solving. We are on the hunt for fresh thinking around workplace innovation, and creative solutions to flexible work arrangements. We have a sharp eye on mainstream media and we’re interested in media consumption, influence and ownership, in addition to media representation of women. We also explore issues of trust, women’s activism and mobilizations, and the impact of populist movements and strongman politics. As big fans of women’s economic empowerment and political participation, we’re always on the lookout for new data, leading theory, and strong examples of best practice in action.

In fact, there’s little that doesn’t come under our radar. But unlike other research-based websites, blogs, or think-tanks, we always filter our swag of concerns through a gender lens, with a focus on equality and diversity – or lack thereof!

Website: https://www.broadagenda.com.au/

Posts are re-published on The Good Men Project under a Creative Commons 4.0 No-Derivatives license.

