Gender Equality Can Drive the Electric Vehicle Industry Forward

Women represent 47 percent of the national workforce, but only 25 percent of the energy workforce.

Public polls show that women are more likely to be concerned about the climate and environment than men, and yet female representation in the world of electric vehicles (EVs) remains disproportionately low, both as employees and consumers.

Improvements in apprenticeship programs and workforce data analysis could be good starting points to bring more women into the EV field.

Building a clean energy economy in the United States is going to require skilled labor—and lots of it. In the less than six-month period between the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act (P.L. 117-169) and January 31, 2023, clean energy companies across the nation have announced 101,036 new job openings. Experts anticipate the energy transition will generate over half a million more employment opportunities by 2030. With jobs aplenty, the clean energy sector is already raising concerns about labor shortages, while at the same time falling short on marketing these opportunities to about half of the available workforce: women.

It should be noted that this article discusses gender in a dualistic manner. EESI recognizes that gender is a spectrum and that increasing hiring opportunities for LGBTQIA+ individuals is also important for the EV industry.

A 2021 diversity report by the National Association of State Energy Officials found that women represent 47 percent of the national workforce, but only 25 percent of the energy workforce. The gender disparity rates are similar across the major energy technology sectors for both fossil fuels and clean energy. On top of having lower representation, the diversity report also revealed that women working in the energy sector were less likely than male workers to be made aware of their available career options or to feel supported in opportunities for career advancement.

Why are there not more women working in climate jobs? The electric vehicle (EV) industry provides an intriguing case study. Public opinion polls have consistently shown that women have a slight edge over men when it comes to pro-climate views. And yet, despite being more concerned about the climate and environment in general, female representation in the world of electric vehicles remains disproportionately low, both as employees and consumers.

Unfortunately, there is a lack of recent and reliable data about women in the EV industry workforce in the United States. A comprehensive understanding of the scope of gender disparity in the EV field is a prerequisite for improving rates of female representation. Indeed, in order to ensure women are included in the recruitment efforts for clean energy workers in general, there needs to be regular and comprehensive analysis of gender-related statistics across various clean energy technologies. The White House Gender Policy Council is one potential entity to commission such an analysis. This ongoing data tracking could help experts to optimize their recommendations for maximizing gender inclusivity in the clean energy economy moving forward.

Most of the available data specifically about women and EVs focuses on women in the role of consumers. A survey released in June 2022 found that just 29 percent of American women say the next vehicle they purchase will be either fully electric or plug-in hybrid—well behind the 41 percent of American men who say the same. These survey results are backed up by national vehicle registration data. Women account for 41.2 percent of total new vehicle registrations, but only 28 percent of new EV registrations. This disparity is highly problematic for the EV industry, considering that women play a leading role in 85 percent of automobile purchases. The main reasons for the disparity remain unclear—there is speculation that men tend to be more drawn to the latest technology, while women prioritize familiarity—but one potential solution seems obvious. Increasing the representation of women in all segments of the EV industry, from design and engineering to marketing and sales, could help to identify strategies for EVs to evolve into a product that is appealing to both men and women. Simply put, in order to market EVs to more women, hire more women.

Having established a stronghold for the clean energy sector in Detroit, Michigan, Natalie King is no stranger to the challenges facing women working in the EV industry. King is the founder and CEO of Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC, the first Black- and woman-owned EV charger manufacturer in the United States. “The primary obstacles for women interested in the EV industry are access to opportunity and capital,” King stated. “We need a seat at the table to know the opportunities coming down the pike in the EV industry, as well as the capital to be prepared to perform and deliver with quality and efficiency.”

Opportunity begins with recruitment and skill development, which are both components of apprenticeship programs. Data compiled by the U.S. Department of Labor in 2021 shows that about 13.5 percent of apprentices across all sectors are women. While this is an improvement from 9.4 percent in 2014, it is still well below the percentage of women in the overall workforce. Some strategies that have been shown to encourage women to participate in apprenticeship programs include: personalized support, both during the program and after its completion; access to role models with shared experiences; financial assistance for services such as transportation and child care; and the inclusion of methods to improve self-confidence, especially in male-dominated industries.

Increasing female participation in apprenticeship programs could help more women advance to leadership positions, which King identified as being a noticeable struggle for many EV companies. “While there are a number of women in the EV space, I have observed disparity with respect to the women in executive leadership roles, as well as gaps in salary. However, the industry brings an expansive amount of opportunity for women who are interested in transferring or developing their skill sets in the EV space.”

One such opportunity was offered last fall. ChargerHelp!, the only national operations and maintenance service provider dedicated to EV supply equipment, partnered with Tritium and the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator to host the first All-Woman EV Charging Technician Course. ChargerHelp!’s commitment to a diverse EV workforce—not only in terms of gender, but also in terms of race and socioeconomic background—is instilled by the company’s two co-founders, Evette Ellis (who participated in EESI’s Congressional briefing, Building Out Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure) and Kameale Terry. To ensure the jobs offered at ChargerHelp! are equitable, Ellis and Terry set a company-wide minimum wage of $30 per hour.

Studies that look more broadly at women in the automotive industry have revealed some specific areas that need to be addressed, the most urgent one being sexual misconduct. A survey conducted by Automotive News during the height of the #MeToo movement asked women about their experience with sexual harassment in the workplace. Sixty-five percent of respondents from the automotive industry said they had experienced unwanted sexual advances, and over half had received inappropriate comments about their appearance.

Other areas needing improvement were revealed in another Automotive News survey published in collaboration with Deloitte. Participants were asked whether they would change to a different industry if they were to start their career anew. For women, 45 percent said they would leave the automotive industry, citing a lack of diversity, equity, and inclusion as their primary deterrent. By comparison, 32 percent of their male counterparts said they would change industries, with the main reason being a lack of work/life balance. The women surveyed further emphasized their commitment to diversity when asked if they believe people of color are underrepresented, sufficiently represented, or overrepresented in their company’s leadership team. Seventy percent of women responded that people of color are underrepresented in leadership, compared to just 40 percent of men.

“As a woman and as a Black woman, I am acutely aware of the need for representation in this industry,” King said. “I am intentional about recruiting brilliant women and having leadership within my company so that our company represents the cultures and communities that make up our country. Having diverse perspectives and experiences at our table will make us stronger.”

Women have been made to feel unwelcome in the world of cars. Many female drivers can provide anecdotal evidence of being mistreated or overcharged by car dealers and mechanics (the author of this article included). Even the safety features of automobiles have been designed solely for men, which has just recently begun to change. But if more women are encouraged to join an EV industry that is intentional about being a safer and more equitable place to work, then EV companies might be able to steer clear of the pattern of gender bias that has plagued the auto industry since its creation.

To learn more about labor issues, check out our recent podcast episode on the electrification workforce.

Author: Alison Davis

This post was previously published on EESI.ORG and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: iStock.com