Gently Understanding Loving Parenting

GULP………..parenting is ever new, ever calling and nudging, and best done with vigilant love
- The Tao loves all of Its creations, without seeking to control. –W. Martin, The Parents’ Tao Te Ching
- As you give yourself to me, I give myself to you. –Julia Cameron, Answered Prayers
- No part of the Absolute can completely put into words Its true nature, since words are limits and the Absolute is limitless. –The Father Connection
- Now I meditate twice a day for half an hour. In meditation I can let go of everything. I’m not Hugh Jackman. I’m not a dad. I’m not a husband. I’m just dipping into that powerful source that creates everything. I take a little bath in it. –Hugh Jackman
- There is a stream of Life running into every organ and function of your being….this is the joy of life flowing through you. –This Thing Called You –Ernest Holmes
- One we have secured our connection with the divinity within us, we are meant to go out and do great things. –Judy Morley
- Above all you need inner peace—which demands harmony between the inner and the outer. -Nisargadatta
- Affirmation: I regularly observe my mind, thoughts and feelings quietly being unity.
- Breathing the words below on the in and out breath trains mind in both focus and direction and letting go
…… loving……
…… infinitely…….
…… becoming………
—
This post was previously published on THEFATHERCONNECTION.WORDPRESS.COM.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|Escape the Act Like a Man Box
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
|Why I Don’t Want to Talk About Race
|The First Myth of the Patriarchy: The Acorn on the Pillow
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock