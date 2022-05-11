Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Gently Understanding Loving Parenting

Gently Understanding Loving Parenting

Parenting is ever new, ever calling and nudging, and best done with vigilant love.

by Leave a Comment

GULP………..parenting is ever new, ever calling and nudging, and best done with vigilant love

  • The Tao loves all of Its creations, without seeking to control.  –W. Martin, The Parents’ Tao Te Ching
  • As you give yourself to me, I give myself to you.  –Julia Cameron, Answered Prayers
  • No part of the Absolute can completely put into words Its true nature, since words are limits and the Absolute is limitless.   –The Father Connection
  • Now I meditate twice a day for half an hour.  In meditation I can let go of everything.  I’m not Hugh Jackman.  I’m not a dad.   I’m not a husband.  I’m just dipping into that powerful source that creates everything.  I take a little bath in it.  –Hugh Jackman
  • There is a stream of Life running into every organ and function of your being….this is the joy of life flowing through you.  –This Thing Called You –Ernest Holmes
  • One we have secured our connection with the divinity within us, we are meant to go out and do great things.  –Judy Morley
  • Above all you need inner peace—which demands harmony between the inner and the outer.  -Nisargadatta
  • Affirmation:  I regularly observe my mind, thoughts and feelings quietly being unity.
  • Breathing the words below on the in and out breath trains mind in both focus and direction and letting go

 

…… loving……

…… infinitely…….

…… becoming………

 

This post was previously published on THEFATHERCONNECTION.WORDPRESS.COM.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Robert Rannigan

Bob is a psychotherapist/father-educator specializing in men's emotional development following personal and cultural trauma. This focus includes blogs, webinars, seminars. Follow him on FB Thefatherconnection and Thefatherconnection.com email: [email protected]

0 Comments
