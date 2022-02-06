Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / George Lee – Shame [Video]

George Lee – Shame [Video]

What a shame!

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

George Lee, performing at IWPS 2019 in San Diego, CA.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
I told him my heart was his canvas,
00:04
so he painted me a picture of his mother’s son
00:07
or who she expected him to fall in love with
00:10
but my colors did not fit in those lines.
00:13
Rainbow ran rapid; scribbled my initials
00:15
before he could notice this broken wax smile.
00:18
I told him I could be his mold,
00:21
told him to shape me into whatever he needed me to be
00:24
and for a while I was his lover
00:26
and we took on the world
00:27
through starry eyes and rose-colored lenses.
00:29
He spelled my name special,
00:31
looked at me like maybe I was a spell cast under a full moon,
00:35
looked at me like maybe I would never be found on the back of his milk cartons
00:38
and it was in these moments, I would forget my human skin,
00:42
I would forget how sleeping alone felt
00:45
and the radio became our song.
00:47
Back when I knew his favorite color or how his apartment was decorated,
00:51
would fold myself to fit neatly in place with his feng shui,
00:54
y’all I had his back like a brace.
00:56
For awhile I became his crutch, let him lean on me
00:59
when the weight of the world pushed down a little too hard,
01:02
took his negative and turned it silver lining
01:05
and it was in these moments, I would forget my human skin.
01:09
I would peel it back to show him the marrow inside of my bones.
01:12
I bled for him, turned seven days into a year
01:16
and I’ll be damned if I didn’t turn into a calendar for him,
01:19
scheduling our dates around his affairs
01:21
back when I found myself his game.
01:24
Moved me around to the sound of his ego,
01:26
was the pawn and he the banker,
01:28
did not ask any other questions except, what else?
01:33
I told him I was his, just didn’t realize that he would take it so literal.
01:37
Y’all for awhile I was his rag doll and let him come and go as he pleased
01:42
and it was in these moments, I would forget my human skin.
01:46
I would forget my pulse’s purpose
01:48
because for awhile he was everything that I needed
01:51
and so I laid him at the altar like my uncle pastor taught me
01:54
but I never meant for that to become his echo
01:56
and I never meant for me to become a shadow,
01:58
looking for myself in all of the pieces I forgot to give away
02:01
and yet here I am, a thousand diamonds spilled into another broken reflection,
02:07
bleeding on the marble floor, we lip-stained together.
02:10
I guess I’ve never really kissed any men
02:13
only tasted the same secret from different lips
02:15
because even now I am whole,
02:18
even now I am worthy of everything you wouldn’t give to me.
02:21
You whispered a lie into my ear until I believed it.
02:24
So you can have the limbs that I cut off for you,
02:26
put them on your shelf and remember me in the summertime
02:28
but when you realize that I have an entire religion written on my skin,
02:33
learn your lesson without praying to me.
02:37
I never meant to start a war in the name of misunderstandings
02:40
but what a shame that our testimonies will never see the same page
02:43
and what a shame that you’ve become
02:45
the person that you said you would never become.
02:47
What a shame! What a shame!
02:49
What a shame.
02:51
(cheers and applause)

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x