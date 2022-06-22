Georgia Nubia – Black Artistry [Video]

By Button Poetry

A Semi-Finalist from the 2020 Button Poetry video contest.

it’s black artistry

from the way that we walk to the way

that we talk

from the way that we dress and gain

underdog success

there’s an art to being black and it’s

something we’re proud to express it’s

like artistry

issue and me it’s black expression it’s

what the world don’t want us to see

it is black artistry we are what song

may call

the she is naive and going black in the

past

because of them because of them i can be

me because of them i am free to be a

part of this black artistry legacy

because you see gordon gordon left me

with a stupid trigger finger and a sharp

eye

leaving a photography legacy for

generations even after me

and then he took some words some

pronouns adjectives and verbs

he doubled the art in his heart and

that’s how he made his mark

and now i’m making my mark just like

augusta savage did when she sculpted the

heart

i’m just sculpting artwork better known

as poetry

and it’s not just for me it’s the black

artistry i’m trying to tell y’all it’s

for you and me

cause our ancestors our ancestors

created the savagery for us to supersede

this thing called the legacy

our ancestors created this savagery

for us to supersede this thing called

the legacy

and it’s black expression because color

is life and alma thomas taught us that

when she decided to teach the kids

and keep painting and rearranging the

history of blacks

and to take it back again i’m talking

way back

to when sojourner asked ain’t i a woman

didn’t she paint the perfect picture for

here i am

the birth of her word for i

am a proud black woman pure walking

black artistry

