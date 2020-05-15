Get Daily Email
Get Closer By Being Vulnerable

Especially in times of crisis.

by Leave a Comment


How are you doing?

These are unprecedented times so I hope you’re cutting yourself some slack and learning to have more compassion for yourself than ever before.

Whether you’re alone or cooped up in a house with someone(s), you are bound to face some challenges. Challenges tend to expose our vulnerability.

This doesn’t have to be a bad thing though.

While most of us don’t have getting vulnerable at the top of our “fun things to do” list, vulnerability is actually a powerful doorway to connection.

On today’s Man Alive podcast I was joined by author and psychologist Susan Campbell. She has been helping people get vulnerable for 55 years, through her books, therapy sessions and workshops! We talked about how our current crisis brings up both physical and emotional vulnerability for people. We also discussed…

• What vulnerability actually is
• How to work with the normal pains of adult relationships so they don’t destroy your connection
• The best way to get your partner to open up and be vulnerable with you
• How to use this time of massive change to deepen your connection and love
• An exercise that makes it easier for you to get real

Many of us, including myself, have a habit of defending ourselves or pulling away when we feel vulnerable.

There is no right way to respond to intensity and things go a lot smoother when we can witness our patterns in the midst of stressful situations, rather than act out toward our loved ones.

During this time you have a chance to both learn about yourself and become more conscious of how you treat others.

It’s a powerful time to do the work it takes to make a relationship last.

Photo courtesy Shana James

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

