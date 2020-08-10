Getting Rejected From Workaway

This was something new for me!

I mean, sure, some hosts read through your profile and tell you you’re not a good fit. BEFORE you travel to Mexico! I’ve never met a host (until now) who told me “Go away” from the doorstep.

So, what happened? I was doing two Workaways, back to back. First in Mariposa, California, USA, then in Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico. And my mom, saying, “You’re a woman now!” insisted that I cross the Mexican border escorted by my father.

Which is exactly what happened. My dad drove down after my Mariposa Workaway and we met and spent what was a very enjoyable weekend together. At the end of which we took the trolley to Mexico. We spent one night in Ensenada, being tourists, and, the next day, we met my host.

Now, this host was a little different from others I’ve worked for. He lived on a boat. And the help that he wanted was help around the boat. Help I certainly could have given him. Only he didn’t think so.

He can’t have seen much of my walking, which IS a little imbalanced because of the head traumas I’ve had. But he can’t have seen much of it, because we literally rounded the corner and he was there across the plaza. However, when I extended my hand, I received a non-stop barrage of, “I’m sorry, but I can’t take someone with a balance issue on board.”

Was that the real reason? I doubt it. My mom tells me it’s because I’m a woman (now), and women are judged differently than men. I doubt that too. He could see from my profile that I was a lady!

What I think it was, and what IS weird for Workaway, is that I showed up with my dad. Which, of course, only happened because my mom insisted I couldn’t go to Mexico alone: “You’re a woman now!”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Oh well. I had a really nice time in Ensenada with my dad, and at that point, I didn’t really want to spend two more weeks there anyway.

—

Shutterstock