Gigi Bella – White Boys [Video]

By Button Poetry

Become a Member for exclusive perks and videos: https://bit.ly/ButtonMember

Gigi Bella, performing at WoWPS 2020 in Dallas, TX.

About Button:

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:02

white boy says

0:03

i had to wait in line at starbucks today

0:05

so i know about oppression

0:07

white boy retweets npr and watches

0:09

jeopardy for fun white boy won’t admit

0:11

it but

0:12

he likes it when you get the answer

0:14

wrong likes the feeling of knowing just

0:16

a little bit more than you do white boy

0:18

listens to indie music

0:19

and paints his life of 500 days of

0:21

summer shade of mope

0:22

because the whole world loves him the

0:24

least white boy is glad parasite won the

0:27

oscar and not glad trump is the

0:28

president not glad

0:30

but safe happy to know he will not have

0:32

to live in a world where white people

0:34

are the minority white boy says aren’t

0:36

you white

0:37

white boy says he knows all about brown

0:39

people because of all the spanish girls

0:41

he’s dated

0:42

says real tacos have radishes on them

0:44

says horchata

0:45

is mexican titty milk and i’m like damn

0:48

i wish my titties were full of horchata

0:51

or maybe i don’t because white boy would

0:53

just set me up at a hipster called brew

0:55

coffee shop somewhere

0:56

and start turning a profit while i bust

0:58

my horchichis in another episode of

1:00

cultural appropriation at its finest

1:02

white boy thinks my brown mouth is dirty

1:05

with every flip of my chinguna tongue

1:07

and every [ __ ] you shouted at the orange

1:08

tv

1:09

peneho white boy thinks my brown mouth

1:11

my brown friends my brown life

1:13

is dirty when i tell him that i am tied

1:16

to this land

1:17

through my native ocelon blood and the

1:19

red dirt in my teeth white boy responds

1:21

by texting me a picture of a cartoon

1:23

pocahontas

1:24

naked ass out standing next to john

1:26

smith who was holding a looped belt

1:28

smiling white boy says jk lol white boy

1:31

thinks it’d be kinky if i said colonize

1:33

me daddy right before he comes

1:35

white boy tells me this in a tinder

1:37

message tells me he does not believe in

1:39

privilege meaning it is not a privilege

1:41

to love me

1:41

not a privilege to hold me or [ __ ] me or

1:44

whisper in my ear white boy just

1:46

expects these things just like his

1:48

ancestors did white boy says he could

1:49

beat me at

1:50

a job interview or a sport or a poetry

1:53

slam white boy says he could beat me

1:55

white boy says i don’t need your consent

1:57

i’m your boyfriend doesn’t understand

1:58

the word no since he is the only one who

2:00

ever gets to say it

2:01

white boy tastes like expensive

2:03

toothpaste and entitlement

2:04

his favorite movies are the social

2:06

network an american psycho he jokes

2:09

about luring me in like prey tells me

2:11

about the way bunny rabbits are calm to

2:13

stillness and force to trust just before

2:15

someone slides the skin off their small

2:17

bodies he tells me this while playing

2:20

with my hair

2:21

as i am splayed across his chest

2:23

wondering why i keep making the same

2:24

mistakes over

2:26

and over again he’s so comfortable with

2:28

the way that history keeps

2:29

repeating itself and i just want to kick

2:31

and push my way out of his palms i

2:33

am all bunny rabbit heart beating sudden

2:35

will to live white boy always leaves me

2:37

hoping that i won’t have to run away

2:38

screaming this time

2:40

leaves me wishing he was better than all

2:42

of the men and mistakes before him white

2:44

boy says

2:45

he is already the best that there ever

2:48

was

2:51

[Applause]

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock