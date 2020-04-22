Going Viral

Ides of April

These are fateful days

and grateful we venture out

from isolating shelter

masked, gloved and locked

into distancing patterns

once confined to ever-present

boundaries of social class

and a widening urban-rural divide

Grateful because

the hyacinth persists

spearing improbable colors

into this spring’s

unseasonable warmth

ignoring an absence of bees

Grateful because

it’s in the nature of the hyacinth

PSL for COVD-19

In times of great stress

things happen for a reason

one of which is

what doesn’t kill us

makes us stronger or

at the very least

hasn’t killed us yet so

while everything else

in our lives may be

going horribly wrong

it’s a good thing I can speak

Platitude as a second language.

Sheltering in Place

It was an indoors thank god

kind of day

when nothing much happened

in the outside world but it all

managed to explode in ours

And I know that in the

post-epidemic future

we’ll realize just how much

better it was that we were

forced to stay indoors

Otherwise I would have

packed a bag and fled

to a non-extradition country

—

