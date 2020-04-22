Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Going Viral

Going Viral

I know that in the post-epidemic future we’ll realize just how much better it was that we were forced to stay indoors.

by Leave a Comment

Ides of April

 

These are fateful days
and grateful we venture out
from isolating shelter
masked, gloved and locked
into distancing patterns
once confined to ever-present
boundaries of social class
and a widening urban-rural divide

Grateful because
the hyacinth persists
spearing improbable colors
into this spring’s
unseasonable warmth
ignoring an absence of bees

Grateful because
it’s in the nature of the hyacinth

 

PSL for COVD-19

 

In times of great stress
things happen for a reason
one of which is
what doesn’t kill us
makes us stronger or
at the very least
hasn’t killed us yet so
while everything else
in our lives may be
going horribly wrong
it’s a good thing I can speak
Platitude as a second language.

 

Sheltering in Place

 

It was an indoors thank god
kind of day
when nothing much happened
in the outside world but it all
managed to explode in ours

And I know that in the
post-epidemic future
we’ll realize just how much
better it was that we were
forced to stay indoors

Otherwise I would have
packed a bag and fled
to a non-extradition country

 

 

Shutterstock

About James W. Gaynor

I've been writing poetry since I was 12 — somehow, and I have no idea how, I’m still here, post- Stonewall, the Vietnam war and the AIDS epidemic --- we'll see how I do with the current viral tsunami --- and still writing. And still examining what it means to observe, to record my experience of the world from my evolving, now 71-year-old, queer perspective.

I'm the author of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice in 61 Haiku, and have published articles, book reviews, poems and essays in The New York Observer, Peeking Cat Poetry Magazine, The Gay and Lesbian Review / Worldwide, Down in the Dirt, Rust + Moth, The Good Men Project, Anesthesiology: Journal of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, and Fleas on the Dog.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.