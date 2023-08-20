Got Pickles? 🥒

This brings me to my next point: My ex and I were together for almost two decades; we did (almost) everything under the sun, twice. The first few years, we lived through a lot of lovin’. I was a waitress at an upscale Italian restaurant then and remembered walking into work like a bow-legged cowgirl who rode her horse for waaay too long that morning (and the night before, for that matter).

I had a crazy love for my then-boyfriend.

I’ll admit, I was quite a tease and flirted with the idea of accepting tantalizing propositions from other men (i.e., my own restaurant, but that’s a story for another day). But at the end of my work day, I only wanted to be back in my boyfriend’s arms with him inside me..

When I thought the sex couldn’t get any better, I opened my mind (and legs) to the wild and wonderful world of MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly). Back in the early 2000s, we called it ‘dropping e.’ When I met my ex-husband, he was twenty-one and at the tail end of his “raver phase,” but he managed to hang onto his blacklight, beads, and baggy JNCO jeans just in case. I recall resisting the idea of experimenting with hard drugs. Until then, the worst I ever ingested was beer and the most inferior weed on the market. However, the love bug bite was potent, and I trusted him enough to try rollin’ on E.

“It’s going to be a fine night tonight. It’s going to be a fine day tomorrow” — Miss Jane, It’s A Fine Day (remix)

I believe the word euphoric was first discovered when two souls had sex under the influence of MDMA; it’s one of those life experiences you must feel with your body because it can’t be expressed in words.

Honestly, I don’t regret one naked moment with my ex or a single ecstasy pill I popped.

And I will never put that crap in my body again (pills, not men).

This brings me to my third and final point: I’m gearing up for a new bucket of pickles which sounds pretty promiscuous. However, after spending considerable time gobbling one pickle — I’m willing to embrace the variety pack next time.