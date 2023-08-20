Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Got Pickles? 🥒

Got Pickles? 🥒

I haven’t had sex in three years, and that’s a long time!

by Leave a Comment

I have few regrets in life, but buying a Costco-sized bucket of pickles is one of them.

Can you ever have too many pickles?

I ate a whopping three dill pickles in the last week, and the rest of the bucket is sitting at the back of my refrigerator, waiting to be gobbled up. I am not ready to admit defeat. And I don’t know what I was thinking when I purchased almost two pints of pickles; I craved something sour, stiff, tart, and crunchy. But if you’re wondering — I’m not pregnant because the pregame party hasn’t happened in a long time.

*clears cobwebs*

Speaking of sex, I miss my ex-husband’s body, one part in particular; it was a beautiful piece of magnificent flesh. And I often felt like a sexy Goldilocks whenever I laid on it (not too small, not too big, just right). I miss the raw, youthful intimacy I had with my ex-husband. I had a lot of “firsts” with him.

Today, I realized three things:

  • I haven’t had sex in three years, and that’s a long time!
  • I had a lot of new experiences with my ex, but they won’t be my last.
  • I must release expired energy to make room for brand spanking new explorations.

Three years; that’s an eternity for someone whose love language is physical touch. I attribute most of those celibate years to living with my parents, but digging deeper, I wasn’t ready to let someone close to me again, even if I did have a place of my own.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This brings me to my next point: My ex and I were together for almost two decades; we did (almost) everything under the sun, twice. The first few years, we lived through a lot of lovin’. I was a waitress at an upscale Italian restaurant then and remembered walking into work like a bow-legged cowgirl who rode her horse for waaay too long that morning (and the night before, for that matter).

I had a crazy love for my then-boyfriend.

I’ll admit, I was quite a tease and flirted with the idea of accepting tantalizing propositions from other men (i.e., my own restaurant, but that’s a story for another day). But at the end of my work day, I only wanted to be back in my boyfriend’s arms with him inside me..

When I thought the sex couldn’t get any better, I opened my mind (and legs) to the wild and wonderful world of MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly). Back in the early 2000s, we called it ‘dropping e.’ When I met my ex-husband, he was twenty-one and at the tail end of his “raver phase,” but he managed to hang onto his blacklight, beads, and baggy JNCO jeans just in case. I recall resisting the idea of experimenting with hard drugs. Until then, the worst I ever ingested was beer and the most inferior weed on the market. However, the love bug bite was potent, and I trusted him enough to try rollin’ on E.

“It’s going to be a fine night tonight. It’s going to be a fine day tomorrow” — Miss Jane, It’s A Fine Day (remix)

I believe the word euphoric was first discovered when two souls had sex under the influence of MDMA; it’s one of those life experiences you must feel with your body because it can’t be expressed in words.

Honestly, I don’t regret one naked moment with my ex or a single ecstasy pill I popped.

And I will never put that crap in my body again (pills, not men).

This brings me to my third and final point: I’m gearing up for a new bucket of pickles which sounds pretty promiscuous. However, after spending considerable time gobbling one pickle — I’m willing to embrace the variety pack next time.

Previously Published on Medium

iStock image

About Divina Grey

Divina Grey is a ferocious woman and mother rebuilding her life one article at a time. She likes ten-mile bike rides, singing and playing her guitar, an invigorating workout, and a cup of coffee so decadent she can feel the frothiness in her bones. She has stockpiled a collection of journals in an elegant wooden chest and is oozing with gratitude for the chance to share her staggering long-time love of writing with the world.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x