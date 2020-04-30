Gratitude During COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 may have stopped you from working, stripped you of your freedom of movement and association, and locked you up in your home indefinitely.

Many have lost their loved ones, many perspectives have changed, and that which was seemingly important in the past is being heavily questioned today by the tag “non-essential service”.

I could not help but be reminded of the wise words of the British statesman, orator and former prime minister of England, Winston Churchill who said, “In wartime, truth is so precious that she should always be attended by a bodyguard of lies.”

The world has been bodied by sensationalist media, fear mongers, and propaganda patriots. Its effects are depression, anxiety, and suicide. But the truth that stands today is that this too shall pass!

I seize this opportunity to say that I am grateful that you are alive to read this. I am grateful that you draw breath and have water to quench your thirst.

I am grateful for the sun that resumes its duty every morning in the sky. I am grateful for the music of the wind in the evening. I will not allow these things to be taken away before I give thanks.

Let’s hold on to this precious truth; there is still so much to look forward to as far as life still exists.

—

Previously published on Medium.com.

—

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: istockphoto.com