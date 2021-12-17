Gratitude Should Not Be Transactional

“Gratitude is a currency that we can mint for ourselves, and spend without fear of bankruptcy.” — Fred De Witt Van Amburgh
As we’re deluged with messages of gratitude and thankfulness — from brands, emails, books and the like — it all seems to be so mechanical.
Someone says this, you say that. Make a gesture, then reap the reward.
That’s not what the true spirit of gratitude is about. There’s a difference between thankfulness and gratitude.
We teach children to say “thank you” when someone says something nice or does something for them. It’s proper etiquette. But at its core, it’s reactive.
Gratitude, on the other hand, is a deeper consideration. It’s a two-step process: first, we see goodness and affirm it, and then we recognize that goodness is external — it comes to us.
We can be thankful as a part of practicing gratitude, but gratitude is a behavior, not a set of actions. It can only come through practice and a conscious effort, at the intersection of reflection and kindness.
Gratitude is a virtue — Cicero called it the greatest virtue and “the parent of all others” — which means that it’s something we hold deep within ourselves. And as a virtue, it is expressed in everything that we do.
In 1902, William George Jordan wrote an essay in The Power of Truth: Individual Problems and Possibilities called “The Courage to Face Ingratitude” that addresses this principle:
I’m struck by the connection of gratitude to kindness (Episode 2 of my Timeless Leadership podcast) and the selflessness with which gratitude envelops us.
But that last phrase of Jordan’s — “constantly collecting receipts” — perfectly illustrates how some people go about what they think is gratitude.
“The gratitude of most men is but a secret desire of receiving greater benefits.” — La Rochefoucauld
When I first came across the above quote by La Rochefoucauld, I considered it cynical. But in reflecting on the true nature of gratitude and its importance as a virtue, I realized there’s much truth in it.
If we try for values-led personal lives and strategy-led business lives rather than transactional ones, we’ll improve the world around us.
What you do and say, today and every day, is a reflection of who you are and, in turn, it shines on the world.
It’s the premise of my friend Harry Cohen’s book Be the Sun, Not the Salt. People, like flowers, naturally turn toward the sun.
While Thanksgiving is a holiday that consists of a single day, if we practice gratitude, our thanks and reflection should extend beyond one turkey dinner. Every day in our homes and workplaces should be a time to demonstrate what we believe and how we share the gifts we’ve been granted.
Wishing you all the best this Thanksgiving holiday with a grateful heart.
Thanks, and I’ll see you on the internet.
—
This post was previously published on Scott Monty’s blog.
***
—
Photo credit: iStock