Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Green Left Show #24: Trans Rights Are Human Rights

Green Left Show #24: Trans Rights Are Human Rights

There have been growing coordinated international attack on trans rights.

by Leave a Comment

By Alex Bainbridge, Charlie Murphy & Nova Sobieralski

The latest episode of the Green Left Show focuses on trans rights. Trans activists Charlie Murphy and Nova Sobieralski are the show’s guests.

There have been growing coordinated international attack on trans rights. We have seen this in an extreme form in the United States and it found an echo in the federal election with Coalition support for its transphobe candidate Katherine Deves.

This show discusses the reasons for the right-wing attacks on trans rights, the debate over trans women in sports, why Labor should drop its promise to bring in a new religious discrimination bill and positive campaigns for transition leave.

 

This post was previously published on GREENLEFT.ORG.AU and is republished with permission.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Green Left

In a desperately unequal world facing a climate emergency, everyone has to pick a side.

Our side is — and always will be — that of the 99%.

Only by mobilising people power against the power of big money do we have a hope of winning a democratic, environmentally and socially just future.

Green Left's aim is to both help build movements of resistance as well as an anti-capitalist political alternative. By providing a space for progressive ideas and debates, linking issues, campaigns and activists, we let people know how they can join with others to take action.

An ecologically, socially just world is impossible under capitalism. Our goal is an ecosocialist world, run by and for people.

Be part of the solution: get in touch with us or your local Activist Centre and become a supporter.

There is no planet B and time is running out.

Green Left is produced on stolen land. We pledge our ongoing commitment to the fight for justice for Aboriginal people and recognition of Aboriginal sovereignty.

Material published on Green Left is very welcome to be reposted, providing it is credited and a link back to the original is included.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x