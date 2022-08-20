Green Left Show #24: Trans Rights Are Human Rights

By Alex Bainbridge, Charlie Murphy & Nova Sobieralski
The latest episode of the Green Left Show focuses on trans rights. Trans activists Charlie Murphy and Nova Sobieralski are the show’s guests.
There have been growing coordinated international attack on trans rights. We have seen this in an extreme form in the United States and it found an echo in the federal election with Coalition support for its transphobe candidate Katherine Deves.
This show discusses the reasons for the right-wing attacks on trans rights, the debate over trans women in sports, why Labor should drop its promise to bring in a new religious discrimination bill and positive campaigns for transition leave.
