Guilty Until Proven Innocent

Someone I know tries to make himself look less intimidating when in a shop to make sure he’s not accused of stealing.

He’s black.

He’ll slouch to appear ever so slightly shorter.

He’ll walk with his head tilted down just a little bit so it’s obvious he’s not looking overconfident.

He may feel awkward when he’s stared at by others but he carries on shopping because he has to eat.

Imagine having the security guard subtly follow you around because they’re wary that you may steal or want to cause trouble.

Would you be offended if this happened once?

Would you say something to the security guard?

Would you dare to show your annoyance?

Would you risk attracting attention from fellow shoppers by being outraged at the fact that your presence provoked a heightened sense of alert and threat to the shop?

Would you be offended if this happened twice?

How would you feel if this was your normal?

* * *

Someone I know will try to walk in front of other single walkers to make sure they know he’s not following them.

He’s black.

He knows that his profile is common within the criminal world.

He knows that being black already puts him at a disadvantage should he find himself in the wrong place at the wrong time.

This is why to make others feel comfortable he’ll cross the road. He will take extra long steps quickly to walk past you and end the anxiety that was building up in you.

He knows his figure and dark skin intimidate the average person.

Even he has been conditioned to comfort others by displaying a metaphorical white flag.

And I bet it calms you down, too. You can relax the grip on your bag and let your thoughts run loose on other mindless things because you know you’re safe when the black man is in front of you.

Meanwhile, his thoughts are of making sure his actions cater to your sense of security.

* * *

Someone I know will carry a receipt in his hand while walking out of a shop to prove that he is not trying to shoplift.

He’s black.

And he’ll be damned if that alarm goes off.

Not only has he been followed around the shop and his presence noted by everybody there – he has to carry evidence of no crime being committed too just to avoid being stopped at the exit.

He was taught by society to behave in such a way that would make him say,

“I know some black men are dangerous and scary but I’m not one of them.”

He was taught that in order to be perceived as innocent he had to go out of his way to prove it in anticipation of a misunderstanding, not a crime.

Can you imagine being watched and closely monitored every time you enter a public establishment?

Would you feel nervous at the prospect of a misunderstanding ending in you being shot to death?

How does this idea make you feel?

This is bias. Be it conscious or unconscious, it is what leads to systemic racism.

It’s when you have to be aware of how others see you all the time because of the color of your skin.

It’s about trying to accommodate the system by appearing one way or another.

It’s because black people know that black people get killed for looking dodgy — wearing a hoodie or standing tall.

Because we’re in a world where color is a hierarchy.

One man’s lack of experience creates oppression in another.

One man’s dismissive attitude is the fuel that adds suffering in another.

The perception of a black man as dangerous is emasculating when black men have to appear “less than” just to be able to go about their day.

* * *

It’s ridiculous to think these are the least of a black man’s problems.

Because the biggest problem of all right now is convincing you that these problems are yours too.

#BlackLivesMatter

—

—

