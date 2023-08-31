Harmonious Coexistence: Embracing Plant-Human Kinship

In her book Believers, American author and environmentalist Lisa Wells explores the idea of some plants benefitting and even thriving in the company of people. Wells’ book is built up around a dozen encounters and conversations with exceptional people who have in one way or the other turned their back on society and cultural norms and live wild, uncultivated lives. One of these people is a woman who presents the theory of the plant-human kinship and mutual flourishing.

I find this theory through-provoking.

The “we should not be here, because we are doing all the harm/ leave no traces”-philosophy never resonated one hundred percent with me. Because we are here.

And we are also nature.

The problem is not us being here, but our consumer-culture (which is very new, and very unsustainable).

The same thought is exhibited throughout the legendary eco-novel Ishmael by Daniel Quinn: the thought that we are always told that we are bad; that human beings are by nature selfish and greedy. But are we? The reader is encouraged to question this — because maybe us being selfish and greedy and evil is just one of the many stories that we have continuously been told by “Mother Culture” (to borrow a term from Daniel Quinn’s vocabulary), maybe this alongside many of the other stories we have been told on how to live and work and grow and thrive are not necessarily the truth.

In other words, in the midst of ecological concerns and debates over human impact on the environment, the notion of plant-human kinship holds a refreshing perspective. The idea of mutual flourishing suggests that rather than being adversaries, humans and plants can establish a partnership that benefits both parties. This counters the conventional belief that human progress comes at the expense of nature.

Throughout history, indigenous cultures have recognized and nurtured such relationships with the plant world. This belief is rooted in a deep understanding of ecosystems and an acknowledgment of the interdependence of all life forms. The philosophy of mutual flourishing extends an invitation to reclaim this connection and apply it in contemporary contexts.

Furthermore, the concept of plant-human kinship challenges the common dichotomy between the urban and the wild. It suggests that human settlements need not be in opposition to nature; rather, they can serve as extensions of the natural world. By recognizing that humans possess the potential to foster environments that support both urban development and flourishing plant life, this perspective opens avenues for sustainable urban planning and design.

I have explored plants that thrive in the presence of humans and hence contribute to the idea of plant-human kinship and mutual flourishing.

Here are a few of the ones I found:

Lamb’s Quarters, also known as wild spinach, is an edible plant that grows in disturbed areas, including gardens and fields. While it’s considered a weed by some, it’s actually a valuable food source. Its young leaves are rich in vitamins and minerals, and its presence can serve as a reminder of the potential for humans and plants to coexist harmoniously.

Dandelions are often seen as unwanted weeds in cultivated lawns, but they actually have numerous benefits. They are hardy plants that can grow in various conditions and are known to improve soil quality. Their deep taproots break up compacted soil, making it more suitable for other plants to grow. Additionally, dandelions provide nectar for pollinators like bees and butterflies, supporting local ecosystems even in urban areas.

Sunflowers are known for their vibrant and captivating appearance. They can thrive in urban environments and their large, bright blooms attract pollinators. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, sunflowers contribute to the urban ecosystem in manifold ways. Their towering stems and abundant leaves act as natural air purifiers, absorbing pollutants and enhancing air quality. This not-so-obvious role underscores their potential to mitigate some of the challenges posed by urban living.

Moreover, sunflowers serve as vibrant oases for pollinators amidst the urban concrete jungle. Their nectar-rich blooms attract bees, butterflies, and other insects, supporting local pollination networks essential for both wild plants and urban gardens. In this way, sunflowers act as vital bridges connecting human-designed landscapes with the intricate rhythms of nature.

Sunflowers are a living proof of nature’s adaptability. Their ability to thrive in urban environments, seemingly untouched by the challenges of city life, is a display of resilience.

Native wildflowers possess remarkable adaptability that allows them to flourish even in human-disturbed habitats like roadsides and urban environments. Their presence carries a significant message about the potential for mutual flourishing between humans and resilient plant species.

Wildflowers are not mere survivors in urban settings; they are active contributors to the well-being of their ecosystems. One of their most valuable roles is their ability to attract pollinators, including bees, butterflies, and other insects. In an era of declining pollinator populations, the availability of nectar-rich native wildflowers provides a crucial food source for these essential creatures. By supporting pollinators, native wildflowers foster biodiversity in the surrounding area and play a pivotal role in pollination cycles that sustain both wild and cultivated plant species.

In urban areas, native wildflower patches also have aesthetic and cultural value. They can transform sterile spaces into vibrant, visually pleasing areas that celebrate the natural heritage of the region. Such spaces may inspire a deeper sense of connection with the land, fostering an understanding that humans are an integral part of the environment rather than separate from it.

Sweet Alyssum is a small flowering plant often used in urban landscaping. Its fragrant flowers attract pollinators and provide a food source for beneficial insects that help control garden pests. This plant thrives in urban environments, benefiting from human-planted gardens.

Sweet Alyssum’s low-growing and cascading growth habit makes it a versatile addition to urban landscapes. Whether adorning hanging baskets, border edges, or container gardens, this plant lends a touch of elegance to its surroundings. Its propensity to create soft, fragrant carpets of blooms transforms urban spaces into inviting sanctuaries for both humans and beneficial insects.

The small white flower’s Sweet success story in urban environments is intertwined with human intentionality. As a frequent resident of urban landscaping, this plant thrives in the carefully planned gardens and flower beds that humans cultivate. Its presence in these spaces benefits from regular watering, soil enrichment, and overall maintenance, showcasing the symbiotic relationship between human efforts and botanical beauty.

Japanese Knotweed is often considered invasive, but it is an example of a plant that has managed to adapt and thrive in urban environments.

Its rapid growth and robust root system make it an unexpected ally in combating erosion along roadsides and riverbanks. Its tall and dense foliage acts as a protective barrier, preventing soil erosion caused by runoff and water currents. In this role, the plant plays a crucial part in maintaining the integrity of urban landscapes and infrastructure.

However, the plant’s aggressive nature is a double-edged sword. While it stabilizes soil and prevents erosion, its unchecked growth can outcompete native plant species, leading to reduced biodiversity and ecosystem imbalance. Japanese knotweed’s rapid spread can crowd out native flora, altering habitats and potentially affecting local wildlife that depend on native plants for food and shelter.

And, lastly, yarrow, which is a profound example of the intricate web of plant-human kinship. Thriving amidst urban gardens and even in disturbed landscapes, yarrow embodies a connection that transcends mere coexistence, weaving a narrative of mutual support and symbiosis.

Yarrow’s presence in urban gardens proofs its ability to adapt to diverse conditions. Its robust nature allows it to flourish even in the face of urban disturbances and changing environments.

The story of the white, humble flower is interwoven with human history, a thread that stretches across cultures and time. It has been used throughout history for medicinal use, and valued by various cultures for its healing properties. From ancient traditions to modern herbalism, yarrow’s association with human well-being illuminates the deep-seated connections we forge with plants.

…

