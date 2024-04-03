Have You Hugged Someone Today?

We live in an era where it has become commonplace to say that we don’t have time and that we’re always in a rush. Isn’t that true? Think about how many times you’ve heard someone sighing, saying they are very busy. But deep down, it seems that most people have been taking this state of busyness and lack of time as a status, as if it were a great advantage.

In this wave of busyness, we also lose physical and personal contact. Many times, a whole day goes by without touching anyone — not counting the bumps on the sidewalk or the formal handshake at work. When was the last time you gave someone a real hug? I say a real hug because there are also formal hugs, quick greetings, where we barely feel the other person.

HUGS ARE GOOD IN EVERY WAY!

We humans need touch, affection, warmth, comfort. And a hug gathers all of this in a single gesture! One of the most delightful things in life is to feel filled with the warmth of a strong, heartfelt hug. A hug that can be silent, maybe even wrapped in a lullaby, with a gentle sway. There’s also the sideways hug, for friends and companions who want to keep walking together. A joyful hug, a hug of longing, a hug of pure and simple affection. It’s good in every way!

It renews our energy and brings new vigor when we need that friendly shoulder. In this world that’s growing cold with so much rush and turmoil, where we rarely look into each other’s eyes, a hug is almost like a manifesto! A manifesto for a more human, more welcoming life, filled with meaning.

To hug is to make a moment special, to feel the other’s presence wholly, to embrace and be embraced, to consecrate the here and now. In a comforting hug, we can feel that what’s truly good is to have time on our side, without rushing, living each moment fully, truly enjoying the company of the special people in our lives. These moments of connection are valuable. So, embrace more!

