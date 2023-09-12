He Can’t Be a Man If You Don’t Let Him

It truly is that simple ladies.

I know there are a bunch of men out there in our world who have not been taught how to be a man.

How to treat a woman.

How to man up you could say.

And often what one woman counts as manning up is not the same to another.

Our world does not favor men being men like they were back in the 1950’s.

Women do not need men the way they use too.

But WE DO STILL need our men.

DO you understand what I mean by this statement even?

You may think you do.

But I bet that you do not fully grasp it.

And hopefully you will by the time I get done ranting here some in this little bleep today.

We need our men,

we need them badly.

We may need them MORE now than ever before.

WHY?

Because without a REAL MAN ( and when I say man from here on out please realize that I am referring to the masculine energy, if you are in a same sex relationship, then this statement goes out to the one who acts in the masculine energy of the relationship, if you are in a heterosexual relationship then I am speaking about the actual man.)

We women ( the feminine in the relationship) are f-cked!!!!

And it is NOT a good f-ck.

If we women are single and don’t allow a masculine to come into our lives and be just that MASCULINE then we are f-cked as well.

Yes I am speaking to all you ladies out there,

who effing WILL NOT ALLOW A MAN TO BE A MAN.

You ladies who won’t let him get the door,

get the tab,

get the groceries,

fill your gas tank,

build something for you,

or lead on the dance floor of life in any f-cking way.

You ladies out there who are afraid to LET GO OF YOUR CONTROL.

Afraid that he is too BIG OF A KID to be the man.

Afraid that he will f-ck something up so you do it yourself.

Afraid that if you actually allow him to do things for you that you will be perceived weak,

or less than.

Why the EFF are you fighting to be the man?

How is this benefiting you at all?

The funny thing is that I bet you bitch about him not being the man not moments after you steal it from him.

Am I right?

LOL

OMFG! You know I am.

So do not even try to say different.

It is hard as f-ck to let our guys take care of us and do these things.

In today’s world women are constantly fighting men to wear the pants you could say.

We are a society that looks at the feminine as weak,

as nothing more than some sex object that is good for not much more than that, s-e-x.

This view has raised a population that looks down on feminine strength.

Looks down on vulnerability.

Looks down on emotion.

Looks down on nurturing.

Looks down on healthy connection.

As it is the softer side of things and the side that scares the shit out of us all because it is revealing.

So we man up.

We women, talk about having bigger dicks than our men, bigger balls. And laugh about how men are pussies.

Its disgusting in my opinion.

Yet I hear it all the time.

Over and over again,

women talking smack about their men and men in general,

all the while fearing their feminine,

fearing their flow,

and REFUSING to let men step up to the plate and take care of them in any fashion.

Well here is the issue ladies.

The issue is that the more you are the man in your relationship,

the more you force the polarity to switch,

then the ONLY way your guy can stay with you is to drop into his feminine more.

This means that you have a guy that is going to be unable to make clear decisions.

He will potentially even get moody.

He will seem to have little to no purpose, or drive.

He will STOP trying to do things for you and almost expect you to constantly take on the tasks that you wish he would do.

He may appear to be more needy.

And YOU….

YOU will be doing the man shit.

You will most likely start to feel energyless,

empty and disconnected from life and the people in your life.

You may have issues having an orgasm.

Your bitterness over him not being the man will start to eat away at your desire and respect for him,

and you will feel a humongous wall forming.

Sound like anything you might be living currently?

Well, ladies.

As much as men need to stand the f-ck up and JUST BE THE MAN!!!!!

We ladies, NEED TO BACK THE F-CK DOWN

and ALLOW IT.

But this means,

we have to stop ourselves from controlling everything.

We have to let him figure it out.

We have to actually ask for help.

We have to share what our needs are and give him an opportunity to learn us, because all he has ever known is our masculine who was leading the relationship and controlling him.

In the beginning of your relationship,

think back.

Think back to how he looked at you.

Think back to how he touched you.

Think back to the little things he did for you.

Now FEEL back to how you were.

That flirty, laughing, teasing you.

That you that was excited about his call or text.

That you that looked forward to his masculine energy,

and how it made you feel like a woman.

How it put you in your feminine.

Yes feel that.

Some where along the line you lost it.

You decided that it made you weak.

It made you too vulnerable.

That it was silly,

that it was unsafe to reveal this soft side.

More than likely it was something that broke away at your trust.

Your heart got hurt.

So the way to safeguard yourself was to armor up into your own masculine.

The idea of, “If you want it done right, then do it yourself.” came about.

You decided that you could not put your faith and trust in the masculine.

AND NOW….

here you are.

A lost women.

A lost woman who won’t let a man be a man.

And are pissed at the masculine that he won’t just BE A

F-CKING MAN.

Well ladies,

You ONLY Have you to blame on this.

Because at some point you have to drop your armor,

put down your swords.

And lift up your crowns.

Twirl and laugh.

Smile because he will do anything for the light that comes from your smile.

Allow yourself to radiate the love that you are.

Because he will conquer the world and universes for you if you JUST SHINE.

You know who you are meant to be.

You know the GODDESS that you are inside.

You know the QUEEN he see’s in you.

so start acting accordingly.

STOP being a BITCH.

STOP controlling every situation.

STOP forcing your masculine to be your mask,

while crying in the corners of your wounded feminine.

And JUST F-cking Be a GODDESS QUEEN!!!!

You want a knight to carry you away,

You want a man to build you a fortress,

You want a king to put you on a pedestal and worship at your alter,

You want to be held, loved and supported.

NO MATTER WHAT.

Then BE THE QUEEN.

And let Your KING Lead Your dance.

Stop stepping on his toes.

You both deserve better.

This world needs you to be a QUEEN.

This world needs him to be a KING.

We are different sexes for a reason.

We are different polarities for a reason.

So lean in to who you are.

Stop resisting your divine energy.

It is here that you manifest EVERYTHING that you desire.

In your DIVINE ENERGY.

Not in controlling anyone else’s.

No matter what your reasons, wounds or fears are.

And As Always,

Loving You from Here.

Stop Existing & Start Living

Rene Schooler

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Raphael Lovaski on Unsplash