By Ashton Autry
The reason I’m not going to jail is because I want a career. I see a lot of young, talented people going to jail. Because they made some dumb choices. If I went to jail my dad and mom would not be proud. My dad made some dumb choices growing up but luckily he got out of it. So, he motivates me not to go to jail.
◊♦◊
Get the best stories from The Good Men Project delivered straight to your inbox, here.
Visit Popstheclub, or find them on Twitter @popstheclub and on Facebook
Discover what POPS the Club is all about.
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all-access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class, and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group, and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
stock photo ID: 1769026040
.