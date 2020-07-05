By Ashton Autry

The reason I’m not going to jail is because I want a career. I see a lot of young, talented people going to jail. Because they made some dumb choices. If I went to jail my dad and mom would not be proud. My dad made some dumb choices growing up but luckily he got out of it. So, he motivates me not to go to jail.

