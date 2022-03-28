Intro

It has been a long time since I feel ill. If I remembered correctly, the last time I fell ill was about 4 years ago. Since then, I was fortunate enough to stay healthy.

At least till now.

I recently had my booster shot for the Covid-19 vaccine and I am currently experiencing fever. It feels awful. It feels awful partially because my body feels sore and is in pain. The other reason why it feels awful is that many of my school assignments, external projects, and social meetups have to be on hold till I recover.

Health as an Investment

It feels frustrating since I am “wasting time” and I am unable to accomplish the many tasks I seek out to complete.

This made me realize the importance of health.

Health Before Everything Else

Health comes before relationships, wealth, and happiness. If you are unable to function properly, you are unable to go out there to pursue your wealth, relationships, and happiness.

Without your health, you can’t have anything, so if your work is important to you, your health should be, too.

In some sense, health is an investment. If you invest your money to purchase healthy food and invest your time exercising, you are investing in health. You are protecting yourself from falling ill in the future so that you can do the things you want to do now.

Health can’t be rushed

You can’t rush to be healthy. You can’t just eat loads of green one day a week to expect yourself to be suddenly become healthy. Health demands consistency. Are you exercising daily? Are you consuming a balanced diet daily?

To be honest, I am feeling slightly impatient with my slow recovery rate. But I know that there’s no point rushing it either. My body demands rest, and I should provide my body with it.

Even though I avoid heavy tasks like my Computer Science assignments, I try to accomplish smaller tasks like writing an article to keep myself somewhat moving.

Remember Good health before anything else!

