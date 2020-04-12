Hearts in Quarantine

Quarantined.

Like so many of you I have found myself living in closed quarters these past three weeks (for some of you it’s been much longer) tucked away inside, seemingly protected from the invisible killer lurking outside the door, but this isn’t the only place that I have found myself seeking shelter these days.

There is another place that I retreat to, another world protected from the forces that would seek to destroy me, to destroy us. That hidden world is something that my lover and I have come to call our “Love Bubble”.

It’s a place we created for one another, a place to feel safe, to feel protected, to be sheltered not only from the outside world but often from reality itself.

It’s this wondrous world where the only thing that matters is the love that has grown between us.

It’s a world absent of the true masks that we wear in our everyday lives. Here, we put on no such facades. We are just free to be ourselves, to express our feelings without fear or judgment.

For this magical world, only we hold the keys and nobody else is allowed to enter. It’s a world where love can flourish and grow, where we don’t look to the past or the future but just remain in the present, taking no day for granted, wrapped up with each other in these feelings of warmth, intimacy, joy. When I think of this bubble that we have constructed, I am often drawn to this quote as a perfect way to describe it

It was like being inside joy. As if joy was something tangible …and you could wrap yourself in it like a blanket. And never in my entire life have I been as content.

— Guinan (Star Trek Generations)

I think this beautifully captures what it feels like to be in this bubble together. There is no sadness here, no fear, no anger, only passion, love, and joy.

In this amazing world, we can explore our desires, our fantasies. It’s a place filled with the most amazing sex, the most tender lovemaking, the most intimate and sensual ways that two souls can be joined together.

With each passing day, the walls of this bubble become thicker, less transparent, not allowing us to see outside, to peer into the dangers, both physical and emotional that have taken a foothold just on the other side.

We strengthen these walls a little more each and every day. Every chat, every phone call, every date (both real and virtual), and certainly with each utterance of “I Love You” we add more and more protective layers around us.

Inside this special world our connection, our bond with one another builds and grows, nurtured by the water that is our love for one another. It’s a place where bodies are intertwined, and heart and soul become as one.

It’s a place for getting raw, for getting naked. A place where mere words can bring us to the point of ecstasy. It’s a place where communication is honest and respectful. Where we not only speak to one another, but we listen, we really and truly listen. A place where we are always there with a shoulder to lean on and occasionally cry on and the knowledge that all feelings will be met without judgment.

Maybe it’s foolish to think we can simply hideaway in this bubble forever. There are external forces that are always testing the bubbles defenses and trying to reach inside to pull one or both of us away. We do our best to resist, but for how long.

There will come a day when the walls of our bubble will become more transparent and the world outside that we don’t want to face will come into full view. There will come a time when we need to take a few steps outside and face reality, our reality. When that day does come, and those first steps beyond these protective walls taken, it will be the two of us walking out hand in hand facing those challenges together and we will need all the love, all the joy, all the passion, and all the respect that we share inside the bubble to follow closely behind, and we will need one another more than ever before.

But luckily, that day is not today.

Today, I’m just going to remain safely tucked away in our little “Love Bubble”, stare some more into those beautiful green eyes and tell you just how very much I love you.

Previously Published on Medium

