Here Are 7 Relationships That You Should Have In Your Life

I used to tell myself that I didn’t need anyone to succeed or be happy.

Oh boy, was I wrong.

Relationships are some of the most important things in our lives.

I realized that I didn’t have the right type of relationships in my life. I was trying on shoes that were too big or too small for me. I needed to build genuine relationships that fit just right, and these are the types of relationships that can ultimately endure.

It’s less important how many relationships you have, but more so the quality of each relationship.

Here are the seven types of relationships I believe we all need in our lives.

I. The Confidante

Do you ever feel the need to just “unload” and rant? The person that you turn to is usually your Confidante.

An ideal Confidant is someone you trust. They’re a good listener, and you feel comfortable pouring your heart out to that person.

It’s a good idea to have multiple confidantes in your network, particularly one for each aspect of your life. For example, you can have a confidante who’ll listen to all your work-related issues and another one who’s there for your personal life matters.

A Confidante isn’t necessarily there to help solve your problems. Their role is mostly to listen and provide emotional support.

I often find that when I’m stressed, I’ll feel better just by talking to someone about it instead of bundling my emotions in. If you’re trying to work out a dilemma, it might be helpful just to talk it out.

Everyone needs at least one person in their life to share confessions and secrets with.

Life Tip: A therapist can be a Confidante, albeit an expensive one. Their job is to listen and provide professional counsel on various mental and physical issues.

II. The Companion

Whereas the Confidant is someone you can talk to, the Companion is someone you can hang out with.

Companions are the people in our lives we enjoy being with. We might feed off each other’s energy and have a blast together. Sometimes, we simply enjoy each other’s company sipping wine and reading books side by side.

To identify a Companion, you first need to ask yourself: what do you like to do, and who do you like to do them with?

My boyfriend is my partner-in-crime in almost everything: he’s my gym buddy, my adventure buddy, and restaurant-going buddy. However, I rarely go shopping with him — that’s what my girl friends are for.

If you enjoy doing things by yourself, then maybe you don’t need that many Companions. Focus on the relationships that you need.

III. The Date

The Date is pretty self-explanatory — they’re your romantic partner.

There’s a lot that goes into a Date, and I’m sure it takes more than a dozen studies and years of experience to understand what truly makes a great romantic partner.

Our definition of a romantic partner has changed dramatically over the years. It used to be the case that the Date also fulfills all other relationship roles on this list, but today that is rarely the case.

More people are questioning traditions and finding out for themselves what they want in a romantic partner. Some might come to the realization that just one is not enough or that they don’t need one at all.

IV. The “Hypeman”

Find at least one person in your life who is always supporting you and your endeavors.

This person is your cheerleader and wastes no time in rallying toward your cause. You can always count on them to be your #1 supporter.

However, do be mindful of distinguishing a “Hypeman” from an Enabler. The latter tends to enable your destructive behaviors rather than your good ones.

So yes, you can say that the quality of a good “Hypeman” is having good judgment.

Not everyone needs a “Hypeman,” and a “Hypeman” isn’t necessary for every situation. But if you thrive from positive reinforcement, then you can’t skip out on this type of relationship.

V. The Challenger

While the “Hypeman” is always on your side, the Challenger balances it out by occasionally taking the opposite stance.

Our first instinct when it comes to opposition is resistance, but that might not be the best way to go about it.

We usually see antagonists put on the role of the Challenger in books and movies, so it’s natural for us initially view this type of relationship as negative.

But let me provide another perspective.

A good antagonist’s main job isn’t just to oppose the main character. I usually find it deeply unsatisfying when the sole purpose of the antagonist is to prove the protagonist “right.”

Instead, the more interesting dynamic is one that makes us question the validity of the antagonist’s actions and motivations. Perhaps, they have a point?

As main characters of our own stories, I urge you to find a Challenger or two that can sometimes push us to our limits. They might make us question the things we do and even the beliefs we hold. They might occasionally get under our skin, but maybe that’s sometimes a good thing.

The Challenger challenges us to doubt conventions, seek answers, and grow from our struggles.

VI. The Mentor

Frodo had Gandalf. Harry had Dumbledore.

The Mentor doesn’t have to be a wise, well-traveled wizard from some fantasy land.

A good Mentor is someone whose opinions you can respect. They usually have a few years on you, so they’re in the best position to give you sound advice.

Unlike the Confidant, the Mentor is someone who can provide wisdom and resources to get you through your problems. They’re more likely to give practical solutions rather than emotional reinforcements.

You can have a Mentor in just about any aspect of your life: career, personal finance, hobbies, relationships, etc.

VII. The Mentee

You might not always feel like it, but you’re an expert in something. And your expertise is likely sought after.

In your professional life, how did you write and publish a book? get started in your career? start a business?

In your personal life, how do you deal with mental heath issues? get through a toxic relationship? juggle work-life balance?

If you’ve dealt with anything in your life, you might make a suitable Mentor to someone else.

Why should you be a Mentor?

It’s a way of “giving back” to the world. Someone down the line will appreciate the help you’ve given them, not matter how small.

You can learn a lot about others and yourself in the process.

It’s a rewarding experiencing, and you’ll likely enjoy it.

In other words, don’t let your wisdom go to waste. Pass it down!

Which relationship do you think is the most important?

I’d love to hear your thoughts.

