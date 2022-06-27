Here’s What Wise Women Always Do When Online Dating

We’ve read enough of those stories where women got their hearts broken over and over again because more men just want to fool around.

It’s hard to find a man who wants to settle down, especially when you participate in dating apps like Tinder.

However, despite all the negative and horror stories about online dating out there, more and more women are still putting themselves out there.

And from my experience and the friends around me, here are the things that you can do to make it worth the time:

She’s straightforward from the get-go.

The older we get, the more clear we are with what we want in life. This goes to the relationship where we no longer do the wishy-washy thing or feel afraid of letting the man knows what we actually want.

But for women who’re new or just started dating, being straightforward might be the hardest thing to do.

This guy you’ve been seeing is cute as hell, and you both seem like a perfect fit.

But then he doesn’t even pop up the “what are we?” question even after months of hanging out together, but you also don’t want to “ruin” what you both have by being nosy about the status.

Guess what it will take you? Another year of your time getting wasted because apparently, it’s nothing but casual dating for him.

Being straightforward is the way to go in online dating, especially for those who’re so damn tired of dating and want to have a solid long-term relationship.

You might get called “aggressive” or “too soon,” but it’s better to find out sooner than later. You don’t want to be with someone for 2 years and find out they aren’t “ready” yet.

She doesn’t let one man put her down.

Just because one man from Bumble decided to ghost you and just “disappear” from your life, that doesn’t mean you should let it consume you for a long time.

It’s okay to mourn for a week and think, “what went wrong?” but it shouldn’t stop you from opening your heart to someone new again.

After all, that’s the point of being in online dating. You have more options in front of you, so it doesn’t make sense to get so caught up with one man who doesn’t even know your worth.

That’s also why it’s better to not be emotionally attached way too soon because it’ll make it harder for you to move on when things don’t work out.

You’ll always be the one who got hurt the most if you keep falling too soon and never take the time to get to know the person.

She knows how to manage her expectations well.

One friend of mine who’s currently active on Bumble says managing your expectations on online dating is crucial because that’s the only best thing you can do.

That’s the only thing you can control.

This makes so much sense because you don’t want to have unrealistic expectations when the relationship hasn’t even begun.

Not every man you swiped right and matched would like you for you. Many are just lonely and want a quick fix.

If you somehow meet the wrong match yet you’re too attached, plus your expectations are high, your heart will get broken in no time.

So be aware of your expectations because too much of it will kill the fun.

She doesn’t date someone just because she should.

She dates someone because she wants to.

She doesn’t care if she’s the only single person in her circle. Just because her friends told her she needed to get a boyfriend asap, that doesn’t mean she would.

Nowadays, it’s hard to decide things for ourselves because of how high society’s expectations have for us. This includes dating.

I’ve known some people who date just because they want something to show to their social media friends.

They don’t want to be called lonely even though if they’re being truly honest with themselves, they don’t mind being single for a while.

In fact, being in a relationship is hard for them because, deep down, they aren’t ready for it yet.

So be careful who you choose to date. Just because that one person is “boyfriend” material that doesn’t mean he’s the one.

Parting Thoughts

Those who managed to make it on the online dating are always the ones who know what they want on day 1. Therefore, they don’t have problems saying no to men who only want to waste their time.

Being on dating apps should be fun and not something that stresses you out. If you feel like you’re powerless or being played all the time, then something’s gotta change.

I can’t tell you what it is exactly because no one knows your dating life as well as you do.

But I hope those 5 things above can be your reference in making your journey on online dating smoother.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

