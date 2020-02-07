Hiding in Plain Sight

Leaving most of the shenanigans up to Willa, Lexi — one of our two dogs — rarely gets into mischief. On the few occasions when she is naughty, she hides. Even though she’s in plain sight she feels, “If I can’t see them, they can’t see me.”

Part of my calling includes speaking to large groups of people. As an introvert who functions as an extrovert, on these occasions I “hide” in plain sight.

Do you ever hide in plain sight?

A version of this post was previously published on TuesdaysWithLaurie



