High Value Men Are Struggling

HUMILITY

Humility seems hard to come by these days. Showing up is enough for a lot of people. Just like trees they stand there. People quietly sway in the wind hoping to get noticed.

I guess.

I see twenty eighth place awards trophies lined up, a couple of last place runner ups and the champion of quitters.

It appears this is my selection to choose from.

For some reason everyone thinks they are owed things. I don’t know where this concept comes from. I was never given anything. My mother taught me to earn everything. My pops taught me to work hard to get what I want.

Where did hard work go? How about commitment to patience? Is there any such thing as acting according to a moral creed?

Do people even try to get to know someone?

As time goes by it seems our society is trending towards instant gratification. This instant gratification is making people entitled. Many don’t feel the need to earn respect, trust, or commitment.

For some reason everyone thinks they are owed things. I don’t know where this concept comes from. I was never given anything. My mother taught me to earn everything. My pops taught me to work hard to get what I want.

If I want money…I was taught work hard to earn it.

If I want respect…I was taught to work hard and earn it.

If I want commitment from a woman…I was taught work hard to earn it.

ENTITLEMENT FOR NOTHING

I’ve had a bad pull from the bunch lately. There seems to be no concept on working for respect, commitment, or exclusivity anymore.

It’s just kind of implied at the jump.

It goes both ways. Guys and ladies are guilty. I’ve encountered entitlement pretty frequently. The dating pool seems to amplify these traits in people.

I guess standing around and existing earns wife and girlfriend rights to some women.

My time and commitment are the most valuable assets I own. I don’t reserve myself exclusively for someone I don’t know. I need time to know if I can trust someone with my commitment.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I don’t really get this type of thinking.

If I give people the privilege to exclusively have my time, attention, and commitment I require knowing you. Big surprise, right? I want to know a woman before I commit to her.

I don’t know who you are when I first meet you.

Would you trust someone with your bank account when you first meet them? I’m guessing no. That’s how I see my time and commitment.

My time and commitment are the most valuable assets I own. I don’t reserve myself exclusively for someone I don’t know. I need time to know if I can trust someone with my commitment. I don’t like being taken for granted. I will not give out my exclusive commitment to anyone.

I can only commit to one person at a time.

So that means it takes a lot for me to commit.

I’m not scared. I just value what my commitment is.

THE ALMOST DATE WHICH WASN’T A GIRLFRIEND BUT ACTED LIKE ONE

I experienced this type of entitlement from a woman who recently watched my Instagram story. I was on a date with someone else. She watched my story. My story elicited emotions. She felt betrayed and led on.

The thing which got me was…I only spoke to her twice. I don’t even know her last name. She had poor communication. She also had a great knack for not taking responsibility for her actions.

A real one of a kind.

She once stood me up because she got a flat tire the day before. Flat tire is okay to cancel. It just happened 36 hours before our date. You think someone would tell you they can’t make an engagement. I don’t expect it the day of but at least the next day.

That didn’t happen though.

I found out we weren’t going out when I was about to leave.

I guess she needed the afternoon, the evening, the night of the day it happened plus the whole next day up until departure time when I texted her to realize it might be nice to let me know.

It was a turn off she took my time for granted. I was still nice though. I just said no problem. No temper tantrum. Just okay. I asked her next time to let me know because I value my time. I planned it, cancelled stuff and it was the third reschedule (yeah, I will save those stories for another time).

That’s the last time I heard from her.

We never held hands, had a phone conversation, or went on a date.

A beautiful woman is like a man with a lot of money. A man with a lot of money can still be an entitled asshole who thinks his money makes him a spoiled brat. I want nothing to do with that.

I’m not entitled to form an opinion on what she does or doesn’t do. We barely know each other. I passed by to see her briefly at work because it was convenient for me. I figured I would say hi. We don’t have to be an item to be friends. I told her we could eat breakfast if she had the time. She said yes. I told her I would reach back out to her before the day we went out.

Then she saw my story about a month later via Instagram. She wrote me a nasty message. It was because I was talking to another woman and taking her out on a date.

I politely told her I was 1) Single, 2) She wasn’t my girlfriend and 3) I hadn’t spoken to her in nearly a month.

So I told her with all due respect, she wasn’t entitled to decide what I could or could not do on my time.

WHERE DID WE GET THIS FORM OF EGO FROM?

I’m really trying to get this stuff. Where do some people think individuals, they barely know, are obligated to wait around for them?

If you think you’re an awesome catch. Great.

The thing is.

If a person doesn’t know you, they have no idea if you’re worth their time. That’s the whole point of getting to know someone.

Despite my success, my financial stability, my numerous accolades, and accomplishments I do not think I am entitled to any woman.

I must earn the right and privilege for her commitment, loyalty, love, and faithfulness. Money can’t buy everything. Even if I break the top 1% of earners in America, it doesn’t help me earn a woman’s commitment.

The surprise? It works both ways.

A beautiful woman is like a man with a lot of money. A man with a lot of money can still be an entitled asshole whose money makes him a spoiled brat. I want nothing to do with that.

Women your beauty is the money.

Just saying. Don’t let your money rot away at your character. The saying beauty is skin deep is true. When you get to my age you realize money isn’t worth that much. As a matter of fact, money is constantly depreciating (we’re dealing with high inflation remember?). Ladies your form of money is doing the same thing…depreciating as every day goes by.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

To your knowledge success!

***

Not a form of investment advice. Please consult a professional registered to give you advice about your individual circumstance. This article is for educational purposes and entertainment purposes only. Please do not email the author about advice on investing or strategies on making investments.

About Christopher: Christopher Knight Lopez is a Professional Hustler turned International Best Seller and Published Author of “I Made It Then I Didn’t”. Christopher has opened over 7 businesses in his 15-year career. Christopher’s purpose is to take advantage of various market-driven opportunities. Christopher is a certified Master Project Manager (MPM), and Accredited Financial Analyst (AFA). Christopher previously held his Series 65 securities license examination and was a Master Financial Planner (MFP). Christopher also held his General Lines — Life, Accident, Health & HMO. Christopher has managed a combined 286mm USD in reported Assets Under Management & Assets Under Advisement. Christopher has work experience in 33 countries, raised over 50mm USD for various businesses, and grossed over 13.0mm in his personal career. Christopher worked in the highly technical industries of: biotechnology, finance, securities, manufacturing, real estate, and residential mortgages. Christopher is a United States Air Force Veteran. Christopher has a passion for family, competitive sports, fishing, martial arts and advocacy for entrepreneurs. Christopher provides self-help classes for up-and-coming entrepreneurs. Christopher’s passion to mentor comes from belief that entrepreneurs need guidance. The world is full of conflicting information about entrepreneur identity. See more at www.christopherklopez.com.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***