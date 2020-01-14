Established in the mid-to-late 1800’s, we live in the Historic East End of Boise, Idaho where many relics of days gone feature prominently in the current landscape.

Back in the day, it was customary for a horse drawn carriage to pull up parallel to a perfectly spaced hitching post and set of steps. Once the reins were secured in the iron loop on the hitching post, the driver would open the carriage door and the occupants would descend the steps.

“Hitch your wagon to a star” — the famous quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson — means to aim sky-high and follow your dreams, with the implication that you can achieve anything!

What have you hitched your wagon to?

Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan