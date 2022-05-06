How a Man’s Pride Can Kill Any Relationship

No woman has ever left because a man needing fixing .Women are willing to fix people, even a man that is a total lost case. They try to fix men all the time.

So, why do men think that women will judge them?

Or, is it that men think that they will be less in her eyes?

Killing the Relationship

Nevertheless, what kills the relationship is if he refuses to let her help when he needs help. Pride says, “I can do this without them [significant other] knowing.”

I’ve had to swallow my pride many times. I’ve had to let her in, so we can work together. She always responded appropriately.

People state men should be allowed to flourish in his biological ways, but at times, nature will humble us. It is wise to allow this process to happen. If the woman does not understand that at times she will be the shieldmaiden, well that’s on her. I don’t even know why we need this conversation, because good women will not hold helping their man over his head. Just help and drop it.

There is a way to crush the male spirit, leading to him rightfully wanting out of the relationship, but that’s a different topic for a different day.

So men, don’t let your pride effect the future of your relationship. She doesn’t want to be left in the dark. Leaving her in the dark makes her feel like she’s your child, that she is not even worth being a piece of the home.

For the men who will have a hard time with this, please know that even in this process you don’t have to do it alone. Millions of men need another man to give them permission to develop. Even many therapists can navigate this topic properly.

Do not fear her taking this honesty the wrong way. Good women WILL not. Too easy. Good women will absolutely flourish knowing you actually need them! They might even love you more that you opened up in the hardest way for men to open.

The reason my wife does a great job with this, is because she follows what her and I believe in regards to relationship. She is, when it comes to a human, the best they come.

