How Agrivoltaic Technology Could Redesign Farming

With farmers all over Spain struggling to make a living and demanding help from the government, now is a good time to talk about agrivoltaics — co-developing the same area of land for solar power and agriculture, and that is being applied in more and more countries.

Installing solar panels is fast-becoming a way for farmers to obtain a higher return on the land they cultivate. The coexistence of photovoltaic panels and crops logically means sharing the amount of sunshine and light both receive, which means that this technology does not work for all types of products, but has proved possible for shade tolerant crops — from fruit trees to peanuts, along with alfalfa, yams, taro, cassava, potatoes, sweet potatoes and lettuce.

In other cases, sun and shade are alternated, which in some countries has made it possible to cultivate such sun-hungry plants as grape vines. In addition, the surface of the solar panels not only helps preserve the humidity in soil for longer, but also to protect crops from extreme weather conditions that are expected to become increasingly frequent, such as hail. Other related technological developments point to transparent solar cells, which can be used as greenhouse covers, which thus become energy self-sufficient.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Japan has pioneered the development of agrivoltaic technology: between 2004 and 2017, more than a thousand energy plants have been installed in open fields, which are used simultaneously to cultivate the land they occupy.

The constant fall in the price of solar panels, in accordance with Swanson’s law, also means that the investment required to set up an installation of this type is within the reach of more and more farmers. This is the same price development that makes solar energy cheaper to produce than fossil fuel power, and is beginning to be installed in more and more countries, which in turn is changing the global energy map faster than many people think.

—

Previously published on medium with Creative Commons License

*******************************

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

*************************

Photo credit: istockphoto