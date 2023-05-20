How Awkward First Dates Lead to Awesome Romances

Guys, don’t stress if your first dates start off awkwardly.

This is often a good sign. You might even want to hope they begin this way.

An awkward start signals a lot of good things about the woman you’re dating.

And it gives you a great chance to show off some masculine characteristics.

…

Men often forget THIS about women

Some men become too focused on impressing their date and overcoming their own nerves.

And it makes them forget this key fact of life.

Women get nervous too!

Your date might present herself as a flawless princess on Instagram or in VIP at the club.

But she is, in fact, human with her own set of insecurities.

A woman is arguably more likely to get nervous about meeting a new man on a date, especially if she really likes him.

These nerves may manifest as reticence, limited eye contact, or discomfort with physical touch.

It might seem like they don’t like you. But, in this case, often the opposite is true.

…

How to react

This is your opportunity to show off your deep levels of core confidence.

It’s easy to act confident when a woman responds well to everything you say.

It takes a different level of man to remain unaffected when she’s not giving you much to work with.

So, how do you do that?

A great start is to learn how to be comfortable in your own skin regardless of what’s going on around you.

My guide on never running out of things to say will help you to carry the conversation and enjoy yourself doing so. It helps to get in the habit of telling stories because you like to tell them, rather than to get a reaction out of someone.

It’ll also help if you choose a date venue with activities you can do together. These activities can provide a welcome distraction from your date’s awkwardness.

It will NOT help if you point out her awkwardness. Don’t ask if she’s shy or make fun of her for it. This will only escalate the problem.

You’re far better off having as much fun as you can, regardless of how warm or cold your date is towards you.

…

Women need time to warm up

When you remain fun and carefree on a date, shy women will eventually warm up to you.

Sometimes, it just takes them time to trust you and get comfortable in your presence.

Often, they’re nervous about doing or saying the wrong thing — and that causes them to freeze up altogether.

But your lack of worrying about this helps her to stop worrying too.

On our first date, my ex-girlfriend wouldn’t hold my hand, didn’t have a lot to say and even made fun of my height.

But I continued having fun anyway and we kissed as her train home was arriving. On the second date, she opened up far more and we ended up dating for the next six months.

Sometimes, women are quiet, awkward or even a little bratty because they want to see if you’re the real deal.

Show them you are and they’ll show you their pleasant trusting side.

…

Is it worth putting up with this?

You’re on the date anyway, so you might as well have a great time.

The fact is: most women will take time to warm up to you.

And this is especially true if you matched on a dating app and you’re meeting for the first time.

If you match their shy and awkward energy, the date will be a complete non-starter.

Men lead, women follow.

It’s also worth asking yourself what type of women are immediately forthcoming on a date.

Usually, it’s those who have been on dozens of Tinder dates and are used to quickly becoming close with men.

Personally, I have no problem with women like that.

But if you’re looking for a woman who is more pure, you’ll have to learn how to handle some initial awkwardness.

If you do, you might be looking back and laughing at this ‘awkward’ first date together many years from now.

…

—

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.





Photo credit: Michael Dagonakis on Unsplash