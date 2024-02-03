How Can Mobile Phones Be a Curse to Modern-Day Relationships?

There is a saying that a third person can ruin a good relationship between two beautiful people and in today’s modern love relationships, the third dangerous person is each other’s mobile phones

I think I am the best person to talk about this.

A few years ago, I met my ex-partner, then I fell in love with her, and then finally, I got devastated by her because of this bloody mobile phone.

I came to know about her well by talking with her through the mobile phone, as I didn’t have any opportunity to talk with her in person, seeing her face, so I chose this device to start my love story.

Initially, it was awesome when I was talking with her and confessed my love to her, and for a few months, it was an unrequited love. I always enjoyed that phase of my life.

The most important lesson I learned from being in a relationship was that loving someone made me really happy without expecting anything in return.

And then, after a few months, I made it; she fell in love with me.

That’s the point I realised the thing you think of as a blessing can turn into a curse if you don’t use it properly. Yes, I am talking about the mobile phone.

So what am I going to talk about?

The following are the situations that arise in a relationship that can damage one’s relationship and that are really toxic to a relationship and that one may not even notice:

Seeking for regular updates

Fighting over mobile phones

Let’s dive in.

…

Seeking for regular updates

In relationships, the most important aspects are trust and respecting each other’s boundaries.

Loving someone doesn’t necessarily mean one can get into their personal space, and trying to get into personal space breaks the trust between the two people.

And what I found disturbing is the meaning they give to the term ‘trust’.

What does trust really mean?

Trust is believing someone without any preconditions; it requires no condition but just expects love.

But in today’s relationships, trust means that if you do this, I will trust you.

Trust has something that has become condition-oriented, neglecting the pure love from the person.

In my past relationship, my partner trusted me only if I answered her calls regularly, messaged her immediately, and informed her about every aspect of my life.

Love didn’t liberate me, but it snatched my freedom and happiness.

Love should give oneself liberation and freedom.

The mobile phone has become an aspect of trust in today’s relationships, and it’s really destructive for one’s relationships.

Even though two people are in a relationship, they both have their personal lives too, and invading their personal time and space is not healthy and kills the beauty of each other’s individuality and the relationship.

…

Fighting over mobile phones

Fighting with each other is very common in a relationship, and those little indifferences make the relationship so beautiful.

But how do you fight with each other? That matters for the longevity of the relationship.

I hated fighting my partner over mobile phones because it never finished, but it escalated the fight.

The fights were always over silly things, and the people who read this article may know this.

Fighting with each other is about conveying each other’s emotions and how they can be better conveyed if they don’t look into each other’s eyes.

Fighting with each other actually strengthens the relationship, but for that, they have to look into each other’s eyes while fighting.

The truth is that mostly the couples fight with each other for reasons that never exist, but the ultimate truth is the love they convey through the fight, and it can be done at it’s best by conveying the emotions in person by looking into each other’s faces while fighting.

Mobile phones were invented to convey information in case of emergencies, but people misunderstood them and started using them to convey intense human emotions.

Shocking.

…

Final thoughts

This is not an article to accuse mobile phones; of course, mobile phones have tremendously played a major role in enhancing mankind.

Very few people in today’s world have understood what love is and what it takes to love someone.

People in today’s world don’t know what love is or what trust is, and they don’t respect each other when they are in a rage while fighting with each other.

Indulging in disrespectful acts like invading one’s personal space and demanding to do something or be like something in the name of trust is not what love is.

Today’s generation talks about enhancing skills, intellectuality, lifestyle, and a lot of other stuff but doesn’t know how to love someone.

Mobile phones are wonderful devices; use them wisely to improve one’s relationships.

Love passionately and spread love.

Photo credit: Paul Hanaoka on Unsplash