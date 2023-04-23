Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How Chasing Professional Success and Materialism Led Me to an Empty Life

How Chasing Professional Success and Materialism Led Me to an Empty Life

I had a success-sized hole in the middle of my life and was throwing sand into a sieve.

by Leave a Comment

I checked all the boxes I thought I had to check.

I had the career, the cars, the homes, the watches, the clothes, and the VIP status at the hot restaurants.

I did more than check them; I excelled at them.

But there was one box that wasn’t checked, and I was chasing and checking all those other boxes, thinking that one box would be checked one day.

I thought all those other boxes would eventually reach a critical mass and allow me to check that box, but no matter what I did, it hung over me – unchecked.

What was that one box?

Meaning.

 

And my life was empty without it.

I was chasing meaning through professional success and materialism and was too blind to see my actions would never create the outcome I desired.

So I doubled down on the chase, and when that didn’t work, I doubled down on the escapes (alcohol/materialism/sex/porn).

I had a success-sized hole in the middle of my life and was throwing sand into a sieve.

Here’s something I learned:

Meaning isn’t difficult to create.

However, it is slightly more difficult than living a numb, existing but not living life set on autopilot where I was chasing short-term high after short-term high.

It took going to prison, losing everything, and rebuilding from scratch to learn that meaning isn’t something to chase.

Meaning is cultivated and created – and it doesn’t have to cost a thing other than time, and I can’t think of a better investment.

 

3 Simple Ways I Create Meaning Now:

 

Connect with nature: I get outside as much as possible and experience awe and wonder. I’ve always enjoyed nature, but it carries a much more significant meaning after prison.

Weather permitting, my fiancée and I walk on the beach every afternoon when we’re done with work, and we go hiking on the weekends.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

We put away our phones (minus the occasional obligatory selfies) and enjoy our surroundings.

 

Service: Pre-prison, the world revolved around me; post-prison, I do my best to put the focus on others.

I ask myself, “Who can I help today?”

And then I do something to help them. Works like a charm every time.

It could be a check-in, promoting their content, or writing a book or podcast review.

What I’ve learned is this: It doesn’t have to be a massive action, but it has to come from a good place, and it has to be consistent.

 

Life Calling: I invest as much time as possible in my Life’s Calling, which is communication—taking my experience of corporate success, federal prison, suicide ideation, rebuilding from scratch, and now living a life of mission, meaning, purpose, and fulfillment, and alchemizing that experience through coaching, speaking, and writing.

I chased the 1st half of my life, and now the focus of my 2nd half is creating.

Creating is way better.

 

 

iStock image

About Craig Stanland

Craig Stanland is a Reinvention Architect & Mindset Coach, TEDx & Keynote Speaker, and the Best-Selling Author of "Blank Canvas, How I Reinvented My Life After Prison." He specializes in working with high-achievers who've chased success, money, and status in their 1st half, only to find a success-sized hole in their lives. He helps them unleash their full potential, break free from autopilot, draft a new life blueprint, and connect with their Life's Mission so they can live extraordinary lives with purpose, meaning, and fulfillment.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x