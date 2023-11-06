How Contemplating Your Mortality Can Make You a Time Wizard

You are going to die.

That’s not said to scare you but to light a spark under you. You have a finite time left in this world. Don’t you want to make it count?

By contemplating your mortality every day, it can help you live life to the fullest and take advantage of all the time you have left. The reminder that death is around the corner should light a fire under your keister.

Embrace the idea that your time is limited and seize the day like never before.

This Age-Old Wisdom

Back in Roman days, when a general returned triumphant from a battle, a slave would whisper behind him, “Memento mori.” Memento Mori stated:

Remember you must die.

It was a reminder that his triumph was temporary.

Memento Mori isn’t about the agony of facing death. It’s about using the reality of one’s mortality to drive their life decisions.

Consider it a gentle (or not so gentle) nudge to cherish each day and live with purpose. It reminds me of another old principle — carpe diem, meaning “Seize the day.”

Action: Start every day with the reminder this day is precious, and you won’t be here forever.

Clarify Priorities and Values

When you remember that your time here is limited, you start to see things differently. Suddenly, that Netflix binge might not seem as important as finishing that passion project, right?

Take Steve Jobs, for example. He said facing his mortality helped him make big decisions in life.

"Death is very likely the single best invention of Life. It is Life's change agent. It clears out the old to make way for the new." — Steve Jobs

Facing your mortality helps you get clear on what matters to you.

Action: Take quiet time weekly to reflect on how you would act differently if you die tomorrow.

Overcome Procrastination

Ever put off a task, thinking you’ll get to it “someday”? Memento Mori brings home a harsh truth: “someday” isn’t guaranteed.

That kick in the pants might be just what you need to stop the endless cycle of “tomorrow” and start doing today.

Imagine you’re given a tight deadline at work. Doesn’t that light a fire under you?

Contemplating mortality is a bit like that — only the deadline is your life. Sounds intense? Maybe. But it’s a powerful antidote to procrastination.

Action: Each time you find yourself procrastinating, ask: “If this were my last day, would I want to do this?” If the answer’s a resounding yes, don’t wait. Get to it.

Enhance Decision-Making

Got a tough decision to make? Picturing your life as a timeline with a definite end point can sharpen your decision-making like a well-honed blade.

It’s like you’ve been squinting all along, and contemplating mortality hands you a pair of glasses. Suddenly, you see what’s important.

Think of all the choices we make in a day. Now, imagine making them with the weight of Memento Mori. Doesn’t it cut through the fluff? You bet it does.

Action: Each time you’re faced with a decision, big or small, take a moment to consider your mortality. Ask yourself, “In the grand scheme of my life, what matters most here?” You might be surprised by the clarity that brings.

Cultivate Gratitude and Mindfulness

Let’s not gloss over it — contemplating mortality can feel heavy. But here’s the twist: it can also spark a profound sense of gratitude and mindfulness.

Realizing life’s fleeting nature? That’s an invitation to savor every moment.

Remember the taste of your morning coffee, the warmth of the sun on your skin, the laughter of a loved one.

Contemplating mortality invites you to savor these moments, not just as passing experiences, but as treasures of living. It’s like turning up the saturation on life’s colors.

Action: Make it a daily practice. When you wake up, remind yourself that each day, each moment, is a gift. Over time, you’ll find yourself more present, more grateful, more alive.

Strengthen Relationships

Ever notice how we tend to take people for granted until we’re about to lose them? Contemplating mortality can be a wake-up call, pushing us to nurture our relationships while we can.

It’s not just about saying “I love you” more often — although that’s important — it’s about truly being there for each other, listening, understanding, connecting on a deeper level.

Action: Reach out to someone today — someone you care about but haven’t spoken to in a while. Don’t wait for a “better time.” Now is the time.

Embrace a Legacy Mindset

When you remember your mortality, something shifts. You start to think beyond your lifespan.

You start to ponder on questions like, “What can I contribute to the world? What can I leave behind?”

That’s what we call a legacy mindset. It’s not about ego or self-importance; it’s about realizing that our actions can ripple beyond our lives, influencing others and shaping the future in ways we might not foresee.

Consider Martin Luther King Jr. or Rosa Parks. Their actions, fueled by a deep understanding of their purpose and values, have created ripples that continue to shape society long after their passing.

Action: How can you cultivate a legacy mindset? Start by asking yourself, “What do I want to be remembered for?” “What positive impact can I have on the world?” Remember, no act is too small. Every wave starts with a single ripple.

Final Thoughts

Your mortality can be a vivid reminder of your time left on Earth.

It reminds you that you don’t have forever. You’re here and there’s a ticking clock on your life. But that should motivate you to live your life to the fullest every day.

Life isn’t meant to be lived on the sidelines. It’s meant for you to live.

Remember, you will die. So, go out there, take life into your hands, and seize the day.

