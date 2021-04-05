Get Daily Email
How do I Know if I Have Agoraphobia

How do I Know if I Have Agoraphobia

Learn the signs and symptoms and discover if the condition impacts you.

You may be wondering if you have agoraphobia, but you don’t know for sure. Agoraphobia is characterized by symptoms of fear or anxiety of being in places that will cause you embarrassment. Often people with agoraphobia are afraid to leave their homes because they have to go to a space that makes them uncomfortable. They’re unsure of what to expect and fearful of danger. If you have agoraphobia there are things that you can do to help yourself. But first it’s essential to understand the signs and symptoms so that you can know if you have the condition.

Signs and Symptoms of Agoraphobia

The symptoms of agoraphobia include:

  • Fear of leaving the home
  • Being afraid of open spaces, such as shopping centers or parking lots
  • Fear of enclosed spaces such as elevators or a concert hall
  • Being afraid to use public transportation such as city buses or trains

The reason that people with agoraphobia are afraid of these particular situations is that they are worried they will not be able to get away from them. When you have agoraphobia, you feel trapped no matter where you are. The only place that feels safe is your home environment. If you have any of the symptoms, it is important to discuss them with a clinical psychologist or mental health professional. They can help you understand why you are so afraid of leaving home or being in public spaces.

Living with Agoraphobia

If you’re living with agoraphobia, you may feel ashamed. People don’t understand why you’re so afraid to leave your home. It’s frustrating to try to explain the symptoms to people that don’t get it, because in your mind protecting your safety. But other people don’t have those same fears, so they don’t understand. It’s important to explain how it feels to you to live with agoraphobia. Only you are in your mind, so you have the ability to explain how it feels to have agoraphobia. The people who care about you will be patient with your symptoms. But, it’s also important not to be complacent with your fear. Do you want to live a life where you are not afraid to leave your home? Just because you’re scared right now doesn’t mean it will last forever. You can work through these fears so you’re able to leave your house and enjoy the outside world.

Exposure Therapy for Agoraphobia

One treatment for agoraphobia is exposure therapy. It involves introducing the factor that induces anxiety for the person so that they realize that they don’t have to be so afraid of it. For example, if somebody’s scared of elevators, a therapist will start by showing them a picture of an elevator. Then, the person goes to a building that has an elevator and stands in front of it. The next step is they go into the elevator, but don’t press the floor button. Then, they step out. Finally, they go into the elevator and push the floor button so that they can travel in it and realize that there is no danger. Exposure therapy could be highly effective for agoraphobia. The person understands that they are not in danger, and they’re able to face their fears.

Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Agoraphobia

Cognitive-behavioral therapy can work for agoraphobia beautifully. A therapist will help you realize what thoughts are happening for you before you enter a situation that causes you anxiety. You write down the thoughts in thought records and determine what cognitive distortions you see in them. Some examples of cognitive distortions are “black-and-white thinking.” For example, you think, “I am never going to leave this place.” In reality, you will be able to get out of the place that you’re scared of because you don’t stay anywhere forever. You might think something along the lines of “if I go to this concert people will stare at me.” That resembles the cognitive distortion of “jumping to conclusions.” You cannot tell what will happen when you go to a concert or any public event. Don’t make assumptions and prevent yourself from doing something that could be fun. CBT could help you look at your thought patterns and reframe these negative thoughts.

Talk to a Mental Health Professional about Agoraphobia.

If you suffer from agoraphobia you can speak to a mental health professional and get the help that you need. You can also read about this condition on Mind Diagnostics. It’s helpful to do research on the condition that you have. A mental health professional is someone you can see online or in your local area. Agoraphobia is something that can be treated with the help of somebody who understands the condition. Don’t be afraid to reach out for the help that you need so that you can enjoy life to the fullest.

