How Entrepreneurs Attract Top Talent

While we’re currently in the middle of a unique moment in the business marketplace, all factors indicate that we’ll eventually climb out of this pandemic and resume life as we know it. And when we do, it’ll become important that you’re able to attract top talent for your business.

4 of the Best Ways to Attract Top Talent

The impact talented and effective employees have on an organization is incredible. According to a study of more than 600,000 researchers, politicians, entertainers, and athletes, high performers are roughly 400 percent more productive than average ones.

If you study businesses, it becomes evident that this gap rises with the job’s complexity. In complex occupations and industries, high performers are an astounding 800 percent more productive than their peers.

As the late Steve Jobs once said, “I noticed that the dynamic range between what an average person could accomplish and what the best person could accomplish was 50 or 100 to 1.Given that, you’re well advised to go after the cream of the cream….A small team of A+ players can run circles around a giant team of B and C players.”

The problem is that good talent is very scarce. As a result, it’s even harder to pull in. And in order to stand any chance, you need to focus your talent acquisition strategy around the right techniques. Here’s a good start:

1. Craft Better Job Descriptions

A job seeker – particularly one that’s skilled, talented, and experienced – isn’t going to pay attention to a general job description with vague details. If you make them fill in the gaps or consider whether or not a job is right for them, you’ve missed the opportunity to lure them in.

A job seeker wants extreme clarity. They should be able to glance at a job posting or advertisement and see details related to the company, the position, pay scale, opportunities, skills, etc. (Sure, you might lower the number of people who see themselves as qualified for the position, but the quality of applicants will skyrocket.)

2. Tap Your Network

You aren’t going to find very many highly talented people with traditional job posts and listings. And if you do find them, they’re typically very young and unpolished. You’re much more likely to succeed if you tap into your network and gather recommendations.

Tapping your network means asking people you trust for names of people who would be a good fit for your opening. And the closer the referring individual is to the business, the better. A top employee, for example, is the best source. They understand the business from the inside out and can recommend people who will truly be a good fit.

3. Offer Superior Benefits

Believe it or not, salary is only one component of what a talented employee looks for in a job. They understand that it goes far beyond this. From a practical perspective, they also want superior benefits packages.

When someone has multiple job offers and all other factors are created equal, an offer with better benefits will win out. Now’s the time to reconsider your 401(k) plans and how they benefit your employees. The same goes with things like paid time off, work scheduling, and even minor perks, like dress code.

4. Hire Other Top Talent

Talented people like to be surrounded by other talented people. While it’s easier said than done, your best strategy for hiring top talent is to hire and cultivate other top talent. It has a snowball effect and will revolutionize your culture over time.

Strengthen Your Business From the Ground Up

Without the right people, a business will be average (at best). The only way to thrive as an organization and reach the lofty goals you’ve set out for your team is to build the right team – a talented team. As Steve Jobs and countless others have discovered over the years, a small collection of top talent will always beat out a large collection of average and below-average individuals.

As a business owner and leader, it’s important that you direct your energy and effort to the tasks that generate the highest ROI. Hiring is certainly one of them. Will you be prepared to make the best possible hire when the time is right?

